Hamilton set for trial by media as Ferrari exit rumours swirl
The spotlight will be on Lewis Hamilton this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix in his first race with Ferrari at Monza.
Hamilton has been summoned alongside five other F1 stars to take part in Thursday’s FIA press conference at Monza, where he will undoubtedly be the star of the show.
The champion will be alongside Yuki Tsunoda and Carlos Sainz in the afternoon at 3pm local time (CEST), while Franco Colapinto, Kimi Antonelli and Fernando Alonso will take part in the first press conference at 2:30pm.
On Friday at 3:30pm, the team principals' press conference will take place which will include Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur, Haas boss Ayao Komatsu and Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies.
The FIA selects drivers and team principals at random at each race weekend throughout the season.
Lewis Hamilton makes Monza Ferrari debut
Hamilton’s Ferrari career has been a disappointment thus far, with his return from the summer break at Zandvoort equally as miserable as the first half of the season.
The champion crashed into the barriers at Turn 3 and was forced out of the race, while Kimi Antonelli collided with Charles Leclerc, thus completing a double Ferrari DNF.
Heading into Monza, Hamilton has little to celebrate with a five-place grid drop coming his way, after picking up a penalty for failing to slow under double waved yellows prior to the Dutch GP race start.
The pressure on Ferrari at their home race is always turned up a notch, and all eyes will be on Hamilton's performance at Monza.
Press conferences (all times BST)
|Thursday 13:30
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|Thursday 14:00
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|Friday 14:30
|Ayao Komatsu
|Haas
|Fred Vasseur
|Ferrari
|Laurent Mekies
|Red Bull
