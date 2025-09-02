Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes’ F1 driver lineup for 2026 with one driver missing out on the opportunity.

With both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli out of contract at the end of 2025, speculation mounted over whether Max Verstappen could sign with the team next season.

While the champion confirmed he will remain at Red Bull next year, Mercedes team principal Wolff has himself revealed that Verstappen will not race with the team in 2026.

After the Dutch GP, Wolff stated that the team plan to continue with Russell and Antonelli next year, although did not reveal when an official signing announcement will be nor the length of their respective deals.

"I always say there's not going to be any big news because we're doing this. We're continuing with both of them, of course,” Wolff confirmed to the media at the Dutch Grand Prix

"With George there's a few things where we want to optimise some of the travelling and the marketing days, how many hours we're putting in. He's an experienced driver and for us it's always important to talk about it."

"Is there going to be an announcement in Monza? No. But I don't think it's going to be even a big announcement. It's just going to give you the heads up and say we've put a signature on the agreement."

Wolff retains Russell and Antonelli 2026 F1 season

Russell’s impressive form in 2025 led some to question why there was such a delay on a contract renewal for the Brit, who revealed at the Austrian GP Mercedes were in talks with Verstappen.

Throughout his 2026 contract saga, Russell has remained calm and has faith he will reach a deal with Mercedes, declaring there was no rush on these matters.

Meanwhile, Antonelli’s form of late has prompted concern he was promoted to F1 prematurely, and has only acquired one point in the past five grands prix.

The Italian’s attempted overtake on Charles Leclerc at Zandvoort, resulted in a collision that forced the Ferrari star to retire, and Antonelli was awarded a 10-second time penalty.

Wolff however, has no doubt regarding Antonelli’s potential, and said in Zandvoort: "When we gave him the opportunity, it was also saying that we would give him a year of learning, and there would be moments where we'd tear our hair out, and there would be other moments of brilliance. And I think this weekend pretty much sums that up.

"My 100 per cent belief is in him in the long term and that is just part of the learning."

