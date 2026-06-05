close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
George Russell looks at the FIA logo

FIA announce Mercedes punishment over George Russell incident at Monaco GP

George Russell looks at the FIA logo — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA announce Mercedes punishment over George Russell incident at Monaco GP

Mercedes were punished in Monaco

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

The FIA stewards have had their eyes on George Russell and Mercedes, with a punishment coming their way after FP1 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Mercedes' dominance was challenged during the opening practice session on Friday, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton setting the two fastest times respectively.

Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli was only fourth fastest and Russell fifth as Max Verstappen returned to the top in P3.

But completing laps wasn't the only thing Russell got up to in FP1, and the FIA's stewards have pulled the Mercedes star up on speeding in the pit lane.

READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix

Russell speeds, Mercedes punished

The FIA announced that Russell was in Breach of Article B1.6.3a of the FIA F1 Regulations, after he exceeded the pit lane speed limit which is set at 60 km/h for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Russell's recorded speed of 60.3 km/h was enough for Mercedes to earn a minor punishment, and the team were fined €100.

Is there F1 today?

Yes! Practice at the Monaco Grand Prix continues with FP2 at 17:00 local time (CEST) which is 16:00 UK time. FP3 will then take place on Saturday, June 6 at 12:30 local time and 11:30 UK time.

Saturday is also qualifying day at the Monaco Grand Prix, arguably the most important session of the weekend, and it takes place at 16:00 local time and 15:00 UK time.

The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 7 at 15:00 local time and 14:00 in the UK.

READ MORE: Verstappen F1 future hangs in the balance as three teams block 2027 rule changes

Related

F1 Mercedes FIA George Russell Monaco Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

George Russell's car has already broken down in Monaco

George Russell's car has already broken down in Monaco

  • Today 12:57
George Russell says relationship with 'bully' Max Verstappen has changed

George Russell says relationship with 'bully' Max Verstappen has changed

  • Today 10:42
F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times and positions

F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times and positions

  • 6 minutes ago
F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP

F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo

F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull star causes Monaco GP red flag after Swimming Pool crash

Red Bull star causes Monaco GP red flag after Swimming Pool crash

  • 3 hours ago

Just in

18:18
F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times and positions
17:10
Racing driver cleared of rape at Schumacher mansion
15:45
F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP
15:25
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo
14:27
Red Bull star causes Monaco GP red flag after Swimming Pool crash
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times and positions Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times and positions

6 minutes ago
FIA announce Mercedes punishment over George Russell incident at Monaco GP Monaco Grand Prix

FIA announce Mercedes punishment over George Russell incident at Monaco GP

2 hours ago
F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP Monaco Grand Prix

F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP

2 hours ago
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo Monaco Grand Prix

F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo

2 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x