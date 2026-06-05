FIA announce Mercedes punishment over George Russell incident at Monaco GP
FIA announce Mercedes punishment over George Russell incident at Monaco GP
Mercedes were punished in Monaco
The FIA stewards have had their eyes on George Russell and Mercedes, with a punishment coming their way after FP1 at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Mercedes' dominance was challenged during the opening practice session on Friday, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton setting the two fastest times respectively.
Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli was only fourth fastest and Russell fifth as Max Verstappen returned to the top in P3.
But completing laps wasn't the only thing Russell got up to in FP1, and the FIA's stewards have pulled the Mercedes star up on speeding in the pit lane.
READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
Russell speeds, Mercedes punished
The FIA announced that Russell was in Breach of Article B1.6.3a of the FIA F1 Regulations, after he exceeded the pit lane speed limit which is set at 60 km/h for the Monaco Grand Prix.
Russell's recorded speed of 60.3 km/h was enough for Mercedes to earn a minor punishment, and the team were fined €100.
Is there F1 today?
Yes! Practice at the Monaco Grand Prix continues with FP2 at 17:00 local time (CEST) which is 16:00 UK time. FP3 will then take place on Saturday, June 6 at 12:30 local time and 11:30 UK time.
Saturday is also qualifying day at the Monaco Grand Prix, arguably the most important session of the weekend, and it takes place at 16:00 local time and 15:00 UK time.
The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 7 at 15:00 local time and 14:00 in the UK.
READ MORE: Verstappen F1 future hangs in the balance as three teams block 2027 rule changes
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