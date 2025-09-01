F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Monza

The 2025 F1 championship returns to the home of the Tifosi this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza, also known as the Temple of Speed, will welcome seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to the track for the first time since switching to Ferrari at the start of the season.

And the crowd will surely have high expectations of the scuderia after a stunning victory for Charles Leclerc at the 2024 Italian GP.

But after a wet track contributed to Hamilton's crash at the Dutch GP last time out, how will the weather impact Hamilton in front of Ferrari's home crowd?

Let's take a look at the current weather forecast ahead of the 16th round of the 2025 campaign.

Italian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, September 5 - FP1 & FP2

The weekend kicks off with a forecast of sunny spells, and despite a slight chance of rain in the morning, FP1 is set to remain dry with temperatures reaching a high of 27 degrees Celsius during the first practice session between 1:30pm and 2:30pm (CEST).

FP2 will commence at 5pm local time (CEST) and conditions remain the same, with no chance of rain and light winds from the east south east.

Humidity is expected to be relatively high, reaching up to 56 per cent.

Saturday, September 6 - FP3 & Qualifying

The warm conditions continue on Saturday, but with slightly cooler temperatures expected and highs of 26 degrees.

The final practice session of the weekend will get going at 12:30 (CEST) with light winds and a five per cent chance of rain hitting the track.

Humidity is set to increase in Monza on Saturday, hitting highs of 67 per cent before dropping to 57 per cent just in time for qualifying at 4pm.

The forecast for the first competitive session of the weekend currently predicts similar conditions from the previous practice sessions, with a zero per cent chance of rain impacting the drivers.

Sunday, September 7 - Race

The Italian Grand Prix will get underway at 3pm local time (CEST), and is set to take place under highs of 27 degrees, although the real life with sit more around 32 degrees for lights out.

A medium breeze will also continue to hit the circuit from the south west as the grand prix gets going.

There is currently no chance of rain during the race distance, unlike last time out at Zandvoort, and with similar conditions to the 2024 event expected, perhaps Ferrari will get lucky with a race-winning drive from Leclerc once again.

