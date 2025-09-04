Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

It has been revealed that Max Verstappen’s team have been in talks with Ferrari during the 2025 F1 season.

While Verstappen has confirmed his future is with Red Bull in 2026, his camp have been in talks with rival F1 teams throughout the year, as uncertainty over his long-term future clouded the paddock in the early months of the season.

Most notably, Mercedes revealed they had conversations with the four-time world champion, but according to Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, they have been talking to another team this year too.

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster Viaplay, Verstappen Sr revealed they had entered more discussions than usual this year, and that Ferrari were also a consideration.

"It is not that we have talked about it a lot just this year. This year, however, a little more than in previous years," Verstappen Sr said.

"So it was true, but there is also a lot of nonsense that goes along with the rumours. But we are also talking about Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.

"It is logical. Max and I are discussing the possible options, and it is the three big teams, apart from McLaren, that can welcome him."

Ferrari emerge as Verstappen contender

Verstappen’s future will be entirely dependent on the competitive order after the 2026 regulation changes, with the champion likely to move to the team with the best car.

While this could be any number of teams, Verstappen is committed to Red Bull at least until the end of 2026, and is working with new team principal Laurent Mekies to try and turn their fortunes around.

Ferrari in the meantime, have not expressed any desire to change their driver lineup, and Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will race at the team in 2026.

Of course, Hamilton is the determining factor over whether Verstappen joins Ferrari, with the seven-time champion tipped to exit F1 if Ferrari are uncompetitive in 2026.

However, he could just as well remain in F1, with next year posing a great unknown for drivers and teams.

