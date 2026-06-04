The exclusive race in the principality will be aired for free in this region

The F1 2026 championship heads to Monte Carlo once again this weekend for the jewel in F1's crown, the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race around the principality is a home race for many drivers on the grid given the sheer amount who live in Monaco, but it is Ferrari star Charles Leclerc who is the true home hero.

The Monegasque star famously clinched his first and so far only home race win in 2024 having also claimed the vital pole position on the same weekend.

Article continues under video

But the 'Prince of Monaco' is tipped to face some hot competition from none other than team-mate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton this time out, with the red rivalry one that you surely won't want to miss.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton moves past Ferrari pain as contract extension announced

F1 Monaco GP to air for free

Watching the Monaco GP for free depends on where you are planning to tune in from around the world.

For example, British broadcaster Channel 4 show free highlights packages of every F1 race weekend, with bumper coverage during sprint weekends, although they are not shown live.

F1 track action is rarely shown live for free in 2026 with streaming services such as Apple TV and Netflix now also keen to capitalise off of the commercial success of the pinnacle of motorsport.

But it's good news for fans in Germany! Bild has reported that this weekend, qualifying and the main event at the F1 Monaco GP will be broadcast for free on TV channel RTL.

On June 1, Sky completed a takeover of RTL and as a result, the pre- and post-race coverage will be identical across all channels for the first time.

RTL's contract with Sky reportedly means they are allowed to broadcast seven grands prix this season, with Bild reporting that the next scheduled broadcast after Monaco will be the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, taking place on July 19.

The landmark moment this weekend will allow fans who can access RTL to tune in live and for free for the first time this season, after a deal for the Cologne-based broadcaster to air the Chinese GP for free reportedly fell through.

Bild reported a dispute allegedly arose because the station's signal could also be received in border regions of neighbouring countries, an issue known as the 'spillover effect' which angered rights holders in Austria (ORF and Servus TV).

Thankfully, this issue has now been resolved and both the qualifying session on Saturday, June 6 (4pm CEST) and the race on Sunday, June 7 (3pm CEST) can now be enjoyed for no additional cost on German television, via both RTL and Nitro.

READ MORE: Leclerc announces decision over Ferrari future

Related