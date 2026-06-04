Charles Leclerc lifts the lid on second wedding with Alexandra Saint Mleux
Charles Leclerc lifts the lid on second wedding with Alexandra Saint Mleux
Charles Leclerc is already planning a second wedding
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc managed to find time earlier this year to marry his girlfriend of three years, Alexandra Saint Mleux, and the couple have now decided the wedding was so nice, they'd like to do it twice.
The 28-year-old and his art history graduate partner are often spotted together during F1 race weekends, with Saint Mleux sure to be present in the Monaco Grand Prix paddock this weekend.
Leclerc has a strong history around the principality which also marks a true home race for the Monegasque star who has previously picked up three pole positions and a coveted grand prix win at the iconic race.
Having just extended his contract with the Scuderia until at least the end of 2028, Leclerc will be keen to get as many more home wins in as possible around his home circuit.
Leclerc signed with the Maranello-based squad ahead of the 2019 campaign but despite their impressive brand reputation, a drivers' championship has eluded the Monegasque driver.
But at least he has his affairs in order off the track.
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Leclerc plans second wedding
In a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the affectionately nicknamed Prince of Monaco opened up about his exciting plans with new wife Alexandra Saint Mleux.
Describing the couple's first of at least two planned weddings, Leclerc told the Italian newspaper: "Wonderful, unforgettable. We had a small ceremony in Monte Carlo, then we'll have a bigger party later. I didn't think I'd be so excited, but when I got there I have to say there was a lot of excitement. That's a big contract!"
Asked about the couple's stunning wedding car of choice, the beautifully classic 1957 Ferrari Testa Rossa, Leclerc continued: "Yes, we chose it together, with Alexandra. I showed her a few cars we could have for the day, and she immediately fell in love with the Testa Rossa."
The eight-time grand prix winner then turned his attention to how much it means to him to have Alexandra's support during a busy race weekend, saying: "A lot. Having points of reference, in this hectic life we lead, is essential for staying true to ourselves and also keeping an eye on the outside world.
"There's Alexandra, who is the person I share my life with, but there are also all my friends and family, who are fundamental in this, like my mother and my brothers."
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