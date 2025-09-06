F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen stuns McLaren with astonishing lap at Italian Grand Prix

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen snatched pole position off of Lando Norris in a shock result at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix qualifying.

Norris had posted a record-breaking lap time prior to Verstappen crossing the line and securing a stunning time of 1:18.792 seconds, beating the fastest lap record of all time, not just at the track, but in the history of the sport, previously held by Lewis Hamilton.

The Dutchman's P1 finish in qualifying at Monza marks the 45th pole position of his Red Bull career, overtaking Sebastian Vettel’s to secure a new team record.

Championship contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri trailed behind Verstappen in P2 and P3, with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc set to join Piastri on the second row for Sunday's main event.

Hamilton on the other hand will be forced to start P10 in front of the tifosi after finishing fifth-fastest in qualifying and being handed a five-place grid penalty by the FIA last time out at Zandvoort.

Norris went fastest in FP2 and FP3 earlier in the weekend after Ferrari stunned the tifosi on Friday morning with a one-two finish for Hamilton and Leclerc, but the Scuderia will have their work cut out to secure a podium for either driver at Monza.

Here are all the times from qualifying at the Italian GP.

Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.792 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.077 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.190 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.215 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.332 6 George Russell Mercedes +0.365 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.408 8 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.598 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.632 10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.727 11 Oliver Bearman Haas OUT IN Q2 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber OUT IN Q2 13 Carlos Sainz Williams OUT IN Q2 14 Alex Albon Williams OUT IN Q2 15 Esteban Ocon Haas OUT IN Q2 16 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls OUT IN Q1 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin OUT IN Q1 18 Franco Colapinto Alpine OUT IN Q1 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine OUT IN Q1 20 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls OUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

