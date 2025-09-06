close global

Max Verstappen in front of an Italian flag themed background shot of the Italian GP

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen stuns McLaren with astonishing lap at Italian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen stuns McLaren with astonishing lap at Italian Grand Prix

Kerry Violet

Kerry Violet
Max Verstappen in front of an Italian flag themed background shot of the Italian GP

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen snatched pole position off of Lando Norris in a shock result at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix qualifying.

Norris had posted a record-breaking lap time prior to Verstappen crossing the line and securing a stunning time of 1:18.792 seconds, beating the fastest lap record of all time, not just at the track, but in the history of the sport, previously held by Lewis Hamilton.

The Dutchman's P1 finish in qualifying at Monza marks the 45th pole position of his Red Bull career, overtaking Sebastian Vettel’s to secure a new team record.

Championship contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri trailed behind Verstappen in P2 and P3, with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc set to join Piastri on the second row for Sunday's main event.

Hamilton on the other hand will be forced to start P10 in front of the tifosi after finishing fifth-fastest in qualifying and being handed a five-place grid penalty by the FIA last time out at Zandvoort.

Norris went fastest in FP2 and FP3 earlier in the weekend after Ferrari stunned the tifosi on Friday morning with a one-two finish for Hamilton and Leclerc, but the Scuderia will have their work cut out to secure a podium for either driver at Monza.

Here are all the times from qualifying at the Italian GP.

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:18.792
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.077
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.190
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.215
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.332
6George RussellMercedes+0.365
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.408
8Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.598
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.632
10Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.727
11Oliver BearmanHaasOUT IN Q2
12Nico HulkenbergKick SauberOUT IN Q2
13Carlos SainzWilliamsOUT IN Q2
14Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q2
15Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q2
16Isack HadjarRacing BullsOUT IN Q1
17Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q1
18Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q1
19Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q1
20Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

