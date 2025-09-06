close global

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in front of an Italian flag themed background shot of the Italian GP

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton misery compounded as McLaren title rivals split at Monza

Kerry Violet
Lando Norris topped the timesheets once again at Monza for the final practice at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, beating both Ferraris after the Scuderia's one-two on Friday morning

After managing to beat team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri on Friday evening in Italy, Norris repeated that feat during FP3 with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc splitting the two papaya drivers.

Verstappen was just behind the top three on Saturday despite the Dutchman's evident agitated demeanour that saw him launch an X-rated blast at F1 rival, Esteban Ocon.

Mercedes star George Russell had a slightly more positive Saturday after enduring technical issues on Friday morning, finishing FP3 in P5.

Lewis Hamilton on the other hand was way behind his team-mate in the final practice session, only managing to cross the line seventh-fastest ahead of qualifying.

Conditions remained similar to Friday with sunny skies overhead, although Williams star Carlos Sainz did complain of a tailwind early on after finishing in the top three in both of Friday’s session.

Find all the times from the three practice sessions at Monza below.

F1 FP3 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:19.331
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.021s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.165s
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.167s
5George RussellMercedes+0.184s
6Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.227s
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.267s
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.272s
9Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.365s
10Alex AlbonWilliams+0.389s
11Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.406s
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.530s
13Carlos SainzWilliams+0.576s
14Franco ColapintoAlpine+0.703s
15Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.728s
16Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.801s
17Oliver BearmanHaas+0.878s
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.916s
19Lance StrollAston Martin+0.916s
20Esteban OconHaas+0.973s

F1 FP2 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:19.878
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.083s
3Carlos SainzWilliams+0.096s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.181s
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.192s
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.199s
7Alex AlbonWilliams+0.301s
8Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.363s
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.391s
10George RussellMercedes+0.398s
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.505s
12Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.597s
13Lance StrollAston Martin+0.650s
14Oliver BearmanHaas+0.729s
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.767s
16Esteban OconHaas+0.776s
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.933s
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.224s
19Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.489s
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.686s

F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:20.117
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.169s
3Carlos SainzWilliams+0.533s
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.575s
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.823s
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.904s
7Alex AlbonWilliams+0.956s
8George RussellMercedes+0.993s
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.997s
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.041s
11Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.055s
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.062s
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.084s
14Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.175s
15Lance StrollAston Martin+1.178s
16Alex DunneMcLaren+1.489s
17Esteban OconHaas+1.525s
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.536s
19Oliver BearmanHaas+1.941s
20Paul AronAlpine+2.036s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice at the Italian GP has concluded, but the crucial qualifying session will take place on Saturday, September 6 at 3:00pm (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

