Lando Norris topped the timesheets once again at Monza for the final practice at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, beating both Ferraris after the Scuderia's one-two on Friday morning

After managing to beat team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri on Friday evening in Italy, Norris repeated that feat during FP3 with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc splitting the two papaya drivers.

Verstappen was just behind the top three on Saturday despite the Dutchman's evident agitated demeanour that saw him launch an X-rated blast at F1 rival, Esteban Ocon.

Mercedes star George Russell had a slightly more positive Saturday after enduring technical issues on Friday morning, finishing FP3 in P5.

Lewis Hamilton on the other hand was way behind his team-mate in the final practice session, only managing to cross the line seventh-fastest ahead of qualifying.

Conditions remained similar to Friday with sunny skies overhead, although Williams star Carlos Sainz did complain of a tailwind early on after finishing in the top three in both of Friday’s session.

Find all the times from the three practice sessions at Monza below.

F1 FP3 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

F1 FP2 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:19.878 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.083s 3 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.096s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.181s 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.192s 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.199s 7 Alex Albon Williams +0.301s 8 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.363s 9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.391s 10 George Russell Mercedes +0.398s 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.505s 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.597s 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.650s 14 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.729s 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.767s 16 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.776s 17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.933s 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.224s 19 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.489s 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.686s

F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:20.117 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.169s 3 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.533s 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.575s 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.823s 6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.904s 7 Alex Albon Williams +0.956s 8 George Russell Mercedes +0.993s 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.997s 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.041s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.055s 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.062s 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.084s 14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.175s 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.178s 16 Alex Dunne McLaren +1.489s 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.525s 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.536s 19 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.941s 20 Paul Aron Alpine +2.036s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice at the Italian GP has concluded, but the crucial qualifying session will take place on Saturday, September 6 at 3:00pm (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

