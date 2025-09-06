F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton misery compounded as McLaren title rivals split at Monza
Lando Norris topped the timesheets once again at Monza for the final practice at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, beating both Ferraris after the Scuderia's one-two on Friday morning
After managing to beat team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri on Friday evening in Italy, Norris repeated that feat during FP3 with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc splitting the two papaya drivers.
Verstappen was just behind the top three on Saturday despite the Dutchman's evident agitated demeanour that saw him launch an X-rated blast at F1 rival, Esteban Ocon.
Mercedes star George Russell had a slightly more positive Saturday after enduring technical issues on Friday morning, finishing FP3 in P5.
Lewis Hamilton on the other hand was way behind his team-mate in the final practice session, only managing to cross the line seventh-fastest ahead of qualifying.
Conditions remained similar to Friday with sunny skies overhead, although Williams star Carlos Sainz did complain of a tailwind early on after finishing in the top three in both of Friday’s session.
Find all the times from the three practice sessions at Monza below.
F1 FP3 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:19.331
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.021s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.165s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.167s
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.184s
|6
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.227s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.267s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.272s
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.365s
|10
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.389s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.406s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.530s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.576s
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+0.703s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.728s
|16
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.801s
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.878s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.916s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.916s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.973s
F1 FP2 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:19.878
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.083s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.096s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.181s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.192s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.199s
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.301s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.363s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.391s
|10
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.398s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.505s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.597s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.650s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.729s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.767s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.776s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.933s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.224s
|19
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.489s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.686s
F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:20.117
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.169s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.533s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.575s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.823s
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.904s
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.956s
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.993s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.997s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.041s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.055s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.062s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.084s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.175s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.178s
|16
|Alex Dunne
|McLaren
|+1.489s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.525s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.536s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.941s
|20
|Paul Aron
|Alpine
|+2.036s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Practice at the Italian GP has concluded, but the crucial qualifying session will take place on Saturday, September 6 at 3:00pm (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
