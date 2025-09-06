close global

﻿
F1 Qualifying Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sam Cook
The all-important Italian Grand Prix F1 qualifying session gets underway TODAY (Saturday, September 6), with Monza playing host to a high-speed battle for pole position.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will resume their championship fight, while Max Verstappen will hope to spring a surprise and claim his fifth pole of the season.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton will be taking part in his first competitive session at the Italian GP as a Ferrari driver, with the tifosi cheering on their seven-time world champion signing for the first time.

Both Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc are under immense pressure to perform at Monza, but Hamilton's five-place grid penalty carried over from last weekend's Dutch GP means that a best-case scenario after qualifying will be sixth for the 40-year-old.

Kimi Antonelli takes part in his second home race in his rookie season in the sport, with optimism high within the Mercedes ranks that they can challenge the McLarens for pole position.

F1 Qualifying times - Italian Grand Prix

The competitive action will get underway today (Saturday, September 6, 2025), with qualifying at 4pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Italian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, September 6 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)4:00pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)3:00pm Saturday
United States (EDT)10:00am Saturday
United States (CDT)9:00am Saturday
United States (PDT)7:00am Saturday
Australia (AEST)12:00am Sunday
Australia (AWST)10:00pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)8:00am Saturday
Japan (JST)11:00pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4:00pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)5:00pm Saturday
China (CST)10:00pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10:00pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5:00pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)5:00pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6:00pm Saturday

How to watch Italian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1 fans can watch Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

Coverage of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's main event will also be shown for free on TV8 in Italy.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: F1 2025 driver lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

F1 HEADLINES: Two drivers replaced at Italian GP as official statement issued

READ MORE: Mercedes star forced into shock retirement at Italian GP

READ MORE: FIA announce penalty verdict for F1 star after controversial Italian GP incident

F1 Standings

