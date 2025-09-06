F1 Qualifying Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

The all-important Italian Grand Prix F1 qualifying session gets underway TODAY (Saturday, September 6), with Monza playing host to a high-speed battle for pole position.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will resume their championship fight, while Max Verstappen will hope to spring a surprise and claim his fifth pole of the season.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton will be taking part in his first competitive session at the Italian GP as a Ferrari driver, with the tifosi cheering on their seven-time world champion signing for the first time.

Both Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc are under immense pressure to perform at Monza, but Hamilton's five-place grid penalty carried over from last weekend's Dutch GP means that a best-case scenario after qualifying will be sixth for the 40-year-old.

Kimi Antonelli takes part in his second home race in his rookie season in the sport, with optimism high within the Mercedes ranks that they can challenge the McLarens for pole position.

F1 Qualifying times - Italian Grand Prix

The competitive action will get underway today (Saturday, September 6, 2025), with qualifying at 4pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Italian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, September 6 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 4:00pm Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 3:00pm Saturday United States (EDT) 10:00am Saturday United States (CDT) 9:00am Saturday United States (PDT) 7:00am Saturday Australia (AEST) 12:00am Sunday Australia (AWST) 10:00pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 11:30pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 8:00am Saturday Japan (JST) 11:00pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 4:00pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 5:00pm Saturday China (CST) 10:00pm Saturday India (IST) 7:30pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 11:00pm Saturday Singapore (SGT) 10:00pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5:00pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 5:00pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6:00pm Saturday

How to watch Italian Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 fans can watch Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

Coverage of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's main event will also be shown for free on TV8 in Italy.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

