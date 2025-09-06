close global

Colapinto, Tsunoda, Albon and Piastri walking in the F1 paddock

F1 News Today: Two drivers replaced at Italian GP as official statement issued

Matthew Hobkinson
Two F1 teams have confirmed changes to their driver lineup for the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

F1 issue official statement as huge Monaco GP decision made

A huge decision has been made over the future of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Jeremy Clarkson says F1 drivers are all fine - EXCEPT ONE

Jeremy Clarkson has released a cryptic post about 2025's F1 grid, with the presenter suggesting that he doesn't like one of the drivers.

Daniel Ricciardo signs new deal with Ford Racing

Ex-F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has announced his next steps after a lengthy discourse from fans desperate to see where he heads following his mid-season sacking from Racing Bulls.

FIA announce penalty verdict for F1 star after controversial Italian GP incident

The FIA have announced the stewards verdict after one F1 star was investigated for an alleged yellow-flag infringement at the Italian Grand Prix.

