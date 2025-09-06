F1 team confirm Pierre Gasly signing

Pierre Gasly has put pen to paper on a new Formula 1 contract with Alpine, committing to a long term deal.

The French driver joined the Enstone outfit in the 2023 season and has since gone on to record two podiums while establishing himself as the team's No 1 driver.

Gasly has signed on until the end of the 2028 season, and is rewarded for his impressive performances in a team that has otherwise struggled this season.

Upon signing the deal, the 29-year-old said: "I'm thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine. As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, makes me feel very proud. Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future."

The move will come as a boost to team boss Flavio Briatore who is trying to turn around the fortunes of Alpine who despite scoring 20 points this term - all from Gasly - sit rock bottom of the constructors' championship.

Who will drive for Alpine F1 in 2026?

Briatore admitted his delight at securing a 'lead' driver for the future.

The Italian said: "Since I returned to the team, I have always stated how important it is to build and grow the competitiveness of the Alpine F1 team.

"We're well prepared for the new era of F1, beginning in 2026, and now we have our lead driver confirmed to bring us well into the future.

"Pierre has been an immense asset for the team during this challenging period. I have been very impressed with his attitude, dedication and talent and we look forward to continuing this project together for a long time."

While Alpine's first driver has been decided, Gasly's team-mate is less certain for 2026 and beyond.

Neither Jack Doohan, who was dropped after just six races this season, nor Franco Colapinto have impressed in the A525 and speculation continues over their respective futures in F1.

