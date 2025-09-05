FIA announce penalty verdict for F1 star after controversial Italian GP incident

The FIA have announced the stewards verdict after one F1 star was investigated for an alleged yellow-flag infringement at the Italian Grand Prix.

A move during FP2 at Monza on Friday saw the stewards look into Sauber F1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto, who triggered the investigation after his car could be seen overtaking the very slow Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson at Turn 6.

Bortoleto overtook Lawson on his inside between the Lesmos after Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli had spun off ahead of the duo and beached his car into the gravel.

The Brazilian racer finished FP2 in P12, five places ahead of Lawson who ended the session in P17.

After Friday's second practice session, the stewards reviewed positioning and marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence, determining that no penalty should be applied in this circumstance.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was not as lucky for his breach under yellow flag conditions at last weekend's Dutch GP, and as a result will have to serve a five-place grid penalty at Sunday's race in Italy.

FIA verdict in full after Bortoleto Monza incident

An announcement from the FIA read: "The driver of Car 5 approached a yellow flag zone before Turn 7 with Car 30 in front of him driving at a significantly lower speed.

"The first yellow flag signal displayed was on the driver’s right after Turn 6. At the time the yellow flag was displayed Car 5 already was in close proximity of Car 30. This resulted in Car 30 partially blocking the driver's view of the yellow flag.

"The Stewards determine that the driver of Car 5 did not have sufficient time to react to the yellow flag before overtaking Car 30.

"Also taking into account that Car 5 reduced speed significantly after passing the first yellow flag and passed the site of the incident causing the yellow flag at a slow speed, the Stewards decide that, although technically a breach of the regulations occurred, no penalty needs to be applied."

