The FIA have announced the final classification from the F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

In a thrilling return to racing, Isack Hadjar claimed his maiden F1 podium after Lando Norris suffered an engine failure and retired from the grand prix.

Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri secured his ninth career victory and strengthened his advantage in the drivers' championship by 34 points.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen made his long awaited return to the podium in front of the Orange Army at Zandvoort, the first time there hasn't been a McLaren one-two since the Canadian GP in June.

The Dutch GP was a nightmare for Ferrari, who leave Zandvoort without a single point after Lewis Hamilton crashed out in slippery conditions.

Charles Leclerc also failed to finish the race after Kimi Antonelli collided into the side of his Ferrari, and the stewards awarded the Italian a 10-second time penalty.

The Mercedes youngster then proceeded to speed in the pit lane which earnt him a further five seconds, and finished the Dutch GP in a miserable sixteenth.

Here is the final classification from the 2025 Dutch GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

Leclerc watching the Dutch GP after his DNF

2025 Dutch Grand Prix - Final Classification

F1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

* = Carlos Sainz received a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Liam Lawson.

** = Kimi Antonelli received a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Charles Leclerc. He received a further five seconds for speeding in the pit lane.

Fastest Lap: Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:12.271 on Lap 60

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

