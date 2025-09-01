close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen in Zandvoort

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Sheona Mountford
Max Verstappen in Zandvoort

The FIA have announced the final classification from the F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

In a thrilling return to racing, Isack Hadjar claimed his maiden F1 podium after Lando Norris suffered an engine failure and retired from the grand prix.

Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri secured his ninth career victory and strengthened his advantage in the drivers' championship by 34 points.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen made his long awaited return to the podium in front of the Orange Army at Zandvoort, the first time there hasn't been a McLaren one-two since the Canadian GP in June.

The Dutch GP was a nightmare for Ferrari, who leave Zandvoort without a single point after Lewis Hamilton crashed out in slippery conditions.

Charles Leclerc also failed to finish the race after Kimi Antonelli collided into the side of his Ferrari, and the stewards awarded the Italian a 10-second time penalty.

The Mercedes youngster then proceeded to speed in the pit lane which earnt him a further five seconds, and finished the Dutch GP in a miserable sixteenth.

Here is the final classification from the 2025 Dutch GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

Leclerc watching the Dutch GP after his DNF
Leclerc watching the Dutch GP after his DNF

2025 Dutch Grand Prix - Final Classification

F1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:38:29.849
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.271s
3Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+3.233s
4George RussellMercedes+5.654s
5Alex AlbonWilliams+6.327s
6Oliver BearmanHaas+9.044s
7Lance StrollAston Martin+9.497s
8Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+11.709s
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+13.597s
10Esteban OconHaas+14.063s
11Franco ColapintoAlpine+14.511s
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+17.063s
13*Carlos SainzWilliams+17.376s
14Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+19.725s
15Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+21.565s
16**Kimi AntonelliMercedes+22.029s
17 Pierre GaslyAlpine+23.629s
DNF Lando NorrisMcLaren8 LAPS
DNFCharles LeclercFerrari20 LAPS
DNF Lewis HamiltonFerrari50 LAPS

* = Carlos Sainz received a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Liam Lawson.

** = Kimi Antonelli received a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Charles Leclerc. He received a further five seconds for speeding in the pit lane.

Fastest Lap: Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:12.271 on Lap 60

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty

F1 RESULTS: McLaren disaster hands shock podium to star at Dutch GP

READ MORE: Antonelli replacement emerges at Mercedes

READ MORE: Hamilton crashes OUT of Dutch GP

Related

F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Latest News

Toto Wolff admits Kimi Antonelli 'mistake' at Mercedes
Mercedes

Toto Wolff admits Kimi Antonelli 'mistake' at Mercedes

  • 1 minute ago
F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch
Red Bull

F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
Antonelli handed THIRD punishment after horror Dutch Grand Prix
Dutch Grand Prix

Antonelli handed THIRD punishment after horror Dutch Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty

  • 3 hours ago
F1 star BREAKS trophy after historic Dutch Grand Prix
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 star BREAKS trophy after historic Dutch Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:56
More news

Most read

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
75.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august
 F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
15.000+ views

F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'

  • 20 august
 Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
15.000+ views

Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

  • 24 august
 Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
15.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

  • 12 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x