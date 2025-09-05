New F1 lineup confirmed as TWO drivers replaced at Italian GP

Two F1 teams have confirmed changes to their driver lineup for the first session of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Paul Aron will be taking over Franco Colapinto's seat for FP1, while Alex Dunne will get another taste of McLaren's F1 car as he sits in for championship leader Oscar Piastri.

F1 teams are required by rule to run a rookie driver – that is, one who has competed in a maximum of two career races – in two sessions per car in 2025, an increase over the one per car mandate in previous years.

Speaking ahead of Friday's session, Dunne said: "My first one in Austria was an extremely special day for me so to do it again at Monza, a track which is so historic, is going to be put a big smile on my face.

"Hopefully I can build and improve upon what was a strong outing in Austria and help Lando and Oscar as much as possible going into the grand prix."

Who will be driving in FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix?

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen delivers honest Red Bull admission as FIA protest launched

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

READ MORE: Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

Related