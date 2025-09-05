close global

Colapinto, Tsunoda, Albon and Piastri walking in the F1 paddock

New F1 lineup confirmed as TWO drivers replaced at Italian GP

Chris Deeley
Two F1 teams have confirmed changes to their driver lineup for the first session of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Paul Aron will be taking over Franco Colapinto's seat for FP1, while Alex Dunne will get another taste of McLaren's F1 car as he sits in for championship leader Oscar Piastri.

F1 teams are required by rule to run a rookie driver – that is, one who has competed in a maximum of two career races – in two sessions per car in 2025, an increase over the one per car mandate in previous years.

Speaking ahead of Friday's session, Dunne said: "My first one in Austria was an extremely special day for me so to do it again at Monza, a track which is so historic, is going to be put a big smile on my face.

"Hopefully I can build and improve upon what was a strong outing in Austria and help Lando and Oscar as much as possible going into the grand prix."

Who will be driving in FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix?

Driver Team
Max VerstappenRed Bull
Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
Charles LeclercFerrari
Lewis HamiltonFerrari
Alex DunneMcLaren
Lando NorrisMcLaren
George RussellMercedes
Kimi AntonelliMercedes
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
Lance StrollAston Martin
Pierre GaslyAlpine
Paul AronAlpine
Nico HulkenbergSauber
Gabriel BortoletoSauber
Carlos SainzWilliams
Alex AlbonWilliams
Ollie BearmanHaas
Esteban OconHaas
Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
Isack HadjarRacing Bulls

