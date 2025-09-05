F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
F1 heads to Monza and the home of the tifosi for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix this weekend.
The race weekend will be Lewis Hamilton's first home race at the iconic track with Ferrari, but a fairytale podium may be a distant dream.
After failing to slow under double waved yellows at Zandvoort last time out, Hamilton received a five-place grid penalty and will serve the drop for Sunday's race.
Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris was dealt a major blow to his championship at the Dutch GP, where an engine failure forced him to retire.
Heading into Monza, Norris is now 34 points behind Oscar Piastri, who is in the lead of the drivers' championship.
However, anything can happen at the Italian GP, and with nine rounds still left to play for in the 2025 campaign, Norris isn't out of the title race yet!
Here is how you can watch the 2025 Italian Grand Prix from wherever you are!
F1 Practice times - Italian Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, September 5, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm in Monza.
On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Italian GP gets underway at 12:30pm (CEST) for FP3, leading up to the all-important qualifying later in the afternoon.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Italian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, September 5 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|1:30pm Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|12:30pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|7:30am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|6:30am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|4:30am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|9:30pm Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|7:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|9:00pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|5:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|8:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|1:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|2:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|7:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|8:30am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|7:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|2:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|2:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|3:30pm Friday
FP2 - Friday, September 5 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|5:00pm Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|4:00pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|11:00am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|10:00am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|8:00am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|1:00am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|11:00pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|12:30am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|9:00am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|12:00am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|6:00pm Friday
|China (CST)
|11:00pm Friday
|India (IST)
|8:30pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|12:00pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|11:00pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|6:00pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|6:00pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|7:00pm Friday
FP3 - Saturday, September 6 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|11:30am Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|6:30am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|5:30am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|3:30am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|8:30pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|8:00pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|4:30am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:30am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|2:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Italian Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.Zwee
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 fans can watch Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
Coverage of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's main event will also be shown for free on TV8 in Italy.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
