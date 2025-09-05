F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

F1 heads to Monza and the home of the tifosi for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

The race weekend will be Lewis Hamilton's first home race at the iconic track with Ferrari, but a fairytale podium may be a distant dream.

After failing to slow under double waved yellows at Zandvoort last time out, Hamilton received a five-place grid penalty and will serve the drop for Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris was dealt a major blow to his championship at the Dutch GP, where an engine failure forced him to retire.

Heading into Monza, Norris is now 34 points behind Oscar Piastri, who is in the lead of the drivers' championship.

However, anything can happen at the Italian GP, and with nine rounds still left to play for in the 2025 campaign, Norris isn't out of the title race yet!

Here is how you can watch the 2025 Italian Grand Prix from wherever you are!

F1 Practice times - Italian Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, September 5, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm in Monza.

On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Italian GP gets underway at 12:30pm (CEST) for FP3, leading up to the all-important qualifying later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Italian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, September 5 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 1:30pm Friday British Summer Time (BST) 12:30pm Friday United States (EDT) 7:30am Friday United States (CDT) 6:30am Friday United States (PDT) 4:30am Friday Australia (AEST) 9:30pm Friday Australia (AWST) 7:30pm Friday Australia (ACST) 9:00pm Friday Mexico (CST) 5:30am Friday Japan (JST) 8:30pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 1:30pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 2:30pm Friday China (CST) 7:30pm Friday India (IST) 5:00pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 8:30am Friday Singapore (SGT) 7:30pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 2:30pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 2:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 3:30pm Friday

Italian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, September 5 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 5:00pm Friday British Summer Time (BST) 4:00pm Friday United States (EDT) 11:00am Friday United States (CDT) 10:00am Friday United States (PDT) 8:00am Friday Australia (AEST) 1:00am Saturday Australia (AWST) 11:00pm Friday Australia (ACST) 12:30am Saturday Mexico (CST) 9:00am Friday Japan (JST) 12:00am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 5:00pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 6:00pm Friday China (CST) 11:00pm Friday India (IST) 8:30pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 12:00pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 11:00pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 6:00pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 6:00pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 7:00pm Friday

Italian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, September 6 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 12:30pm Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 11:30am Saturday United States (EDT) 6:30am Saturday United States (CDT) 5:30am Saturday United States (PDT) 3:30am Saturday Australia (AEST) 8:30pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 6:30pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 8:00pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 4:30am Saturday Japan (JST) 7:30pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12:30pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 1:30pm Saturday China (CST) 6:30pm Saturday India (IST) 4:00pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 7:30am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 6:30pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 1:30pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 1:30pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 fans can watch Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

Coverage of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's main event will also be shown for free on TV8 in Italy.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

