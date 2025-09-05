close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in front of an Italian flag themed background shot of the Italian GP

F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in front of an Italian flag themed background shot of the Italian GP

F1 heads to Monza and the home of the tifosi for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

The race weekend will be Lewis Hamilton's first home race at the iconic track with Ferrari, but a fairytale podium may be a distant dream.

After failing to slow under double waved yellows at Zandvoort last time out, Hamilton received a five-place grid penalty and will serve the drop for Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris was dealt a major blow to his championship at the Dutch GP, where an engine failure forced him to retire.

Heading into Monza, Norris is now 34 points behind Oscar Piastri, who is in the lead of the drivers' championship.

However, anything can happen at the Italian GP, and with nine rounds still left to play for in the 2025 campaign, Norris isn't out of the title race yet!

Here is how you can watch the 2025 Italian Grand Prix from wherever you are!

F1 Practice times - Italian Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, September 5, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm in Monza.

On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Italian GP gets underway at 12:30pm (CEST) for FP3, leading up to the all-important qualifying later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Italian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, September 5 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)1:30pm Friday
British Summer Time (BST)12:30pm Friday
United States (EDT)7:30am Friday
United States (CDT)6:30am Friday
United States (PDT)4:30am Friday
Australia (AEST)9:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST)7:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST)9:00pm Friday
Mexico (CST)5:30am Friday
Japan (JST)8:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)1:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)2:30pm Friday
China (CST)7:30pm Friday
India (IST)5:00pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)8:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT)7:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)2:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)2:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)3:30pm Friday

Italian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, September 5 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)5:00pm Friday
British Summer Time (BST)4:00pm Friday
United States (EDT)11:00am Friday
United States (CDT)10:00am Friday
United States (PDT)8:00am Friday
Australia (AEST)1:00am Saturday
Australia (AWST)11:00pm Friday
Australia (ACST)12:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST)9:00am Friday
Japan (JST)12:00am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)5:00pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)6:00pm Friday
China (CST)11:00pm Friday
India (IST)8:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)12:00pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)11:00pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)6:00pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)6:00pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)7:00pm Friday

Italian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, September 6 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)12:30pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)11:30am Saturday
United States (EDT)6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT)5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT)3:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST)8:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)8:00pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST)7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
China (CST)6:30pm Saturday
India (IST)4:00pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)7:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)6:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)1:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1 fans can watch Sunday's Italian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

Coverage of Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's main event will also be shown for free on TV8 in Italy.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen delivers honest Red Bull admission as FIA protest launched

READ MORE: Alpine announce F1 driver debut at Italian Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for next race

Related

F1 Italian Grand Prix Monza TV coverage

Latest News

F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • 20 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen delivers honest Red Bull admission as FIA protest launched
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen delivers honest Red Bull admission as FIA protest launched

  • 50 minutes ago
Max Verstappen gatecrashes Ferrari F1 star's interview
F1 Social

Max Verstappen gatecrashes Ferrari F1 star's interview

  • Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo sends fans wild as Ford announce long-awaited return
F1 News & Gossip

Daniel Ricciardo sends fans wild as Ford announce long-awaited return

  • Yesterday 21:56
  • 1
 F1 team sees BOTH drivers in late FIA inspection ahead of Italian GP
Italian Grand Prix

F1 team sees BOTH drivers in late FIA inspection ahead of Italian GP

  • Yesterday 21:11
Lewis Hamilton dealt Ferrari 'shock' after 'unexpected' results
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton dealt Ferrari 'shock' after 'unexpected' results

  • Yesterday 20:27
More news

Most read

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august
 Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display
20.000+ views

Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display

  • 30 august
 F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
20.000+ views

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 1 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x