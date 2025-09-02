McLaren junior racer Alex Dunne will take part in the Italian Grand Prix weekend, the team have confirmed.

Dunne is currently fifth in the F2 championship standings having achieved two race victories in 2025, and is seen as a long-term replacement for either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri should they leave the team in the future.

The Irishman impressed during his first FP1 session in F1 earlier this year at the Austrian GP, where he set a time that was just 0.069 seconds behind Piastri's, having taken Norris' place for the session, and it will be FP1 where he will be back behind the wheel again in Monza.

While it is unclear whether he'll replace Norris again or Piastri this time at Monza, it is part of the FIA mandatory rookie session rules, which state that rookies must be fielded in each of a team's cars twice per season.

In a post on McLaren's X page, Dunne said he was 'really excited' to be back driving the MCL39 at Monza.

"My first one in Austria was an extremely special day for me so to do it again at Monza, a track which is so historic, is going to be put a big smile on my face.

"Hopefully I can build and improve upon what was a strong outing in Austria and help Lando and Oscar as much as possible going into the grand prix."

McLaren drivers to resume championship fight

Whoever Dunne replaces for FP1 at Monza, it will leave that driver with less practice time heading into what is yet another crucial weekend in the championship fight between McLaren's two drivers.

Piastri's seventh win of the season at Zandvoort last time out has given him a 34-point lead over Norris, after the Brit had to retire from the race while running up in second.

Norris now knows that he needs to be almost faultless if he is going to overturn that points deficit in the remaining nine races of the season, starting with the Italian GP.

The Brit's two DNFs in 2025 have proven to be the difference so far, with Piastri picking up 37 points in those two grands prix combined.

