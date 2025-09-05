close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Jeremy Clarkson stands with a driver silhouette behind him

Jeremy Clarkson says F1 drivers are all fine - EXCEPT ONE

Jeremy Clarkson says F1 drivers are all fine - EXCEPT ONE

Sam Cook
Jeremy Clarkson stands with a driver silhouette behind him

Jeremy Clarkson has released a cryptic post about 2025's F1 grid, with the presenter suggesting that he doesn't like one of the drivers.

The former Top Gear presenter was responding to an X post that said that George Russell was a 'crybaby' after his complaints about Charles Leclerc's stunning overtake manoeuvre at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Clarkson took issue with that post, responding to the user's comment, saying: "Nah. George is OK. They all are. Bar one."

Fans were then speculating in the comments as to which of the 20 drivers Clarkson may have been talking about, with Lance Stroll, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton some of the names that fans were throwing about.

Clarkson did not say anymore about this 'one' F1 driver, and the only driver who is completely ruled out is Russell given the fact he was defending him at the time.

Leclerc's stunning Russell overtake

Russell was not happy with Leclerc's overtake on him at the Dutch GP, in which the Monegasque driver went around the outside in a stunning move.

Leclerc ended up with a wheel in the gravel when squeezing past Russell, but the Ferrari star suggested on team radio that that was a result of Russell not leaving him enough space, and the Monegasque made the move stick.

He has received a plethora of praise for the old fashioned overtake, with Gazzetta even comparing it to Valentino Rossi's legendary overtake on Marc Marquez on the last lap of the 2015 Dutch GP.

As it happened, Russell had the last laugh, managing a top-five finish after Leclerc himself crashed out of the race following a battle with Kimi Antonelli.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen delivers honest Red Bull admission as FIA protest launched

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton leads Ferrari revival as Italian GP red flag sparks huge penalty scare

READ MORE: Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

Related

George Russell Jeremy Clarkson

Latest News

Jeremy Clarkson says F1 drivers are all fine - EXCEPT ONE
F1 Social

Jeremy Clarkson says F1 drivers are all fine - EXCEPT ONE

  • 1 hour ago
FIA race director reveals intentional safety car plan at Italian GP
Italian Grand Prix

FIA race director reveals intentional safety car plan at Italian GP

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton issues plea to Italian F1 fans
Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton issues plea to Italian F1 fans

  • 3 hours ago
Jos Verstappen slams Sergio Perez's father over 'idiotic' Red Bull claim
Latest F1 News

Jos Verstappen slams Sergio Perez's father over 'idiotic' Red Bull claim

  • Yesterday 19:57
FIA announce penalty verdict for F1 star after controversial Italian GP incident
Italian Grand Prix

FIA announce penalty verdict for F1 star after controversial Italian GP incident

  • Yesterday 19:00
F1 Results Today: Piastri rocked at Monza as red flag incident rules star out at Italian GP
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Piastri rocked at Monza as red flag incident rules star out at Italian GP

  • Yesterday 18:08
More news

Most read

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august
 Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
30.000+ views

Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

  • 4 september
 Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display
20.000+ views

Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display

  • 30 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x