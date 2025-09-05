Jeremy Clarkson says F1 drivers are all fine - EXCEPT ONE
Jeremy Clarkson says F1 drivers are all fine - EXCEPT ONE
Jeremy Clarkson has released a cryptic post about 2025's F1 grid, with the presenter suggesting that he doesn't like one of the drivers.
The former Top Gear presenter was responding to an X post that said that George Russell was a 'crybaby' after his complaints about Charles Leclerc's stunning overtake manoeuvre at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Clarkson took issue with that post, responding to the user's comment, saying: "Nah. George is OK. They all are. Bar one."
Fans were then speculating in the comments as to which of the 20 drivers Clarkson may have been talking about, with Lance Stroll, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton some of the names that fans were throwing about.
Clarkson did not say anymore about this 'one' F1 driver, and the only driver who is completely ruled out is Russell given the fact he was defending him at the time.
Leclerc's stunning Russell overtake
Russell was not happy with Leclerc's overtake on him at the Dutch GP, in which the Monegasque driver went around the outside in a stunning move.
Leclerc ended up with a wheel in the gravel when squeezing past Russell, but the Ferrari star suggested on team radio that that was a result of Russell not leaving him enough space, and the Monegasque made the move stick.
He has received a plethora of praise for the old fashioned overtake, with Gazzetta even comparing it to Valentino Rossi's legendary overtake on Marc Marquez on the last lap of the 2015 Dutch GP.
As it happened, Russell had the last laugh, managing a top-five finish after Leclerc himself crashed out of the race following a battle with Kimi Antonelli.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen delivers honest Red Bull admission as FIA protest launched
F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton leads Ferrari revival as Italian GP red flag sparks huge penalty scare
READ MORE: Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
Related
Latest News
Jeremy Clarkson says F1 drivers are all fine - EXCEPT ONE
- 1 hour ago
FIA race director reveals intentional safety car plan at Italian GP
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton issues plea to Italian F1 fans
- 3 hours ago
Jos Verstappen slams Sergio Perez's father over 'idiotic' Red Bull claim
- Yesterday 19:57
FIA announce penalty verdict for F1 star after controversial Italian GP incident
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Results Today: Piastri rocked at Monza as red flag incident rules star out at Italian GP
- Yesterday 18:08
Most read
FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
- 31 august
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
- 29 august
Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
- 4 september
Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display
- 30 august