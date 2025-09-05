Jeremy Clarkson says F1 drivers are all fine - EXCEPT ONE

Jeremy Clarkson has released a cryptic post about 2025's F1 grid, with the presenter suggesting that he doesn't like one of the drivers.

The former Top Gear presenter was responding to an X post that said that George Russell was a 'crybaby' after his complaints about Charles Leclerc's stunning overtake manoeuvre at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Clarkson took issue with that post, responding to the user's comment, saying: "Nah. George is OK. They all are. Bar one."

Fans were then speculating in the comments as to which of the 20 drivers Clarkson may have been talking about, with Lance Stroll, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton some of the names that fans were throwing about.

Clarkson did not say anymore about this 'one' F1 driver, and the only driver who is completely ruled out is Russell given the fact he was defending him at the time.

Leclerc's stunning Russell overtake

Russell was not happy with Leclerc's overtake on him at the Dutch GP, in which the Monegasque driver went around the outside in a stunning move.

Leclerc ended up with a wheel in the gravel when squeezing past Russell, but the Ferrari star suggested on team radio that that was a result of Russell not leaving him enough space, and the Monegasque made the move stick.

He has received a plethora of praise for the old fashioned overtake, with Gazzetta even comparing it to Valentino Rossi's legendary overtake on Marc Marquez on the last lap of the 2015 Dutch GP.

As it happened, Russell had the last laugh, managing a top-five finish after Leclerc himself crashed out of the race following a battle with Kimi Antonelli.

