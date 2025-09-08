F1 News Today: Christian Horner breaks F1 silence as 'offers' made to axed star
F1 News Today: Christian Horner breaks F1 silence as 'offers' made to axed star
Axed Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner issued a statement during the Italian Grand Prix that was read out on Sky Sports F1.
➡️ READ MORE
Daniel Ricciardo 'offers' made as F1 role at Ford clarified
Daniel Ricciardo's new role with Ford Racing has been clarified, with the Australian not set to take part in the company's entry into F1 with Red Bull in 2026.
➡️ READ MORE
Piastri and Norris slammed for 'utter woke nonsense' after McLaren team orders
McLaren's decision to order Oscar Piastri to swap positions with Lando Norris at the Italian Grand Prix was slammed by Formula 1 fans who described the move as 'utter woke nonsense.'
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen LAUGHS at McLaren after Monza incident
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen literally laughed when being told about McLaren's strategy struggles at the Italian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
'That didn't age well' Lewis Hamilton trolled by F1 fans after Max Verstappen retort
Lewis Hamilton has been trolled by F1 fans on social media, following a question that he asked an AI robot on X just days before the Italian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 fans blast Nico Rosberg for triggering Ferrari curse
F1 fans have taken out their anger on Sky Sports pundit Nico Rosberg after the former Mercedes star made a crucial mistake at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 19 minutes ago
Red Bull star hit with MULTIPLE penalties after Monza race chaos
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner breaks F1 silence as 'offers' made to axed star
- 2 hours ago
F1 fans blast Nico Rosberg for triggering Ferrari curse
- Yesterday 22:56
Lando Norris blasts 'idiot' Max Verstappen after Italian Grand Prix scrap
- Yesterday 22:27
Daniel Ricciardo 'offers' made as F1 role at Ford clarified
- Yesterday 21:57
Most read
FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
- 31 august
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
- 29 august
Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
- 4 september
Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
- 6 september