Axed Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner issued a statement during the Italian Grand Prix that was read out on Sky Sports F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Daniel Ricciardo 'offers' made as F1 role at Ford clarified

Related image

Daniel Ricciardo's new role with Ford Racing has been clarified, with the Australian not set to take part in the company's entry into F1 with Red Bull in 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

Piastri and Norris slammed for 'utter woke nonsense' after McLaren team orders

Related image

McLaren's decision to order Oscar Piastri to swap positions with Lando Norris at the Italian Grand Prix was slammed by Formula 1 fans who described the move as 'utter woke nonsense.'

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen LAUGHS at McLaren after Monza incident

Related image

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen literally laughed when being told about McLaren's strategy struggles at the Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

'That didn't age well' Lewis Hamilton trolled by F1 fans after Max Verstappen retort

Related image

Lewis Hamilton has been trolled by F1 fans on social media, following a question that he asked an AI robot on X just days before the Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 fans blast Nico Rosberg for triggering Ferrari curse

Related image

F1 fans have taken out their anger on Sky Sports pundit Nico Rosberg after the former Mercedes star made a crucial mistake at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related