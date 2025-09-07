Axed Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner issued a statement during the Italian Grand Prix that was read out on Sky Sports F1.

Horner spent 20 years as Red Bull team principal between 2005-2025, but he was axed back in July, with the team opting to bring in Laurent Mekies after a period of poor results.

The Brit has since been linked with a return with a number of teams, including Alpine and Cadillac, who have since said that they have full confidence in their team principal Graeme Lowdon ahead of their first season.

Now, during an Italian GP in which Horner's former driver Max Verstappen managed to claim a victory, Horner opted to send a message to Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle, who read out the message live on air.

Horner was full of praise for his old team, with Brundle revealing: "Message from Christian Horner here, actually saying: 'This was our worst race last year, with the wrong downforce level', and saying how hard the team have worked on that package, they’ve done a great job."

Verstappen cruises to victory

Having snatched a stunning pole position away from the McLaren drivers, Verstappen had an almighty job on his hands to try and keep the dominant McLarens behind him.

Lando Norris got past him on lap one, and some may have thought that the Brit would speed off into the distance in his MCL39, but Verstappen managed to overtake Norris on lap four, and he didn't look back.

In an impressive and encouraging display for Red Bull, the Dutchman managed to speed off into the distance, eventually going on to win by over 20 seconds.

Horner may just be watching on wishing Verstappen could've produced a performance like that sooner, with it being his first victory since May, when Horner was still in charge of the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

