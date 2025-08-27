Christian Horner F1 return update issued in official announcement

Christian Horner's list of potential options should he seek a return to F1 has been reduced by one following an official announcement.

The former Red Bull boss is currently enjoying some time away from the sport following his shock dismissal as team principal back in July.

He has since been linked with a number of teams, including Alpine and Aston Martin, as well as 2026 debutants Cadillac.

However, on the same day the latter confirmed their driver pairing as Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for next season, one of the team's senior figures has dismissed that possibility.

Dan Towriss, boss of TWG Motorsport, which operates the Cadillac F1 team, was asked during the official announcement of Perez and Bottas as the team's drivers about whether Horner may join Cadillac before 2026, and his response was emphatic.

"There have been no talks with Christian Horner, no plans to do that," Towriss told media. "So I’d like to officially shut down that rumour.

"Our support, belief, backing is 100 per cent in Graeme Lowdon.”

Team principal Graeme Lowdon has the full support of the Cadillac hierarchy

What does the future hold for Horner?

Since his departure, Horner has kept a relatively low profile, opting to take some time away to relax with his family.

But it would be a surprise to everyone involved in F1 if the 51-year-old were to walk away from the sport for good.

Even if he were to find positions as team principal in short supply, it has been suggested that a move into team ownership could be something he would perhaps consider.

He will no doubt have one eye on how his former employers see out the remainder of the campaign under new boss Laurent Mekies, as the team embark on a new era both on and off the track.

