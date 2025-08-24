Ferrari have been left with no choice but to support F1 legend Lewis Hamilton regardless of his form, according to a report from Italian media.

At the beginning of 2025, the seven-time champion made the move to Maranello after 12 seasons at Mercedes, an eighth championship victory undoubtedly at the forefront of the minds of both parties.

Yet after 14 rounds of his debut campaign in red, Hamilton sits down in sixth place in the drivers' standings, 42 points behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The Hungarian Grand Prix last time out presented a new low for both Ferrari and their latest driver signing, with Hamilton labelling himself as 'useless' and advocating for his own replacement.

Neither outburst was a good look for Fred Vasseur's outfit, with the French F1 boss later going on to claim that the 40-year-old has a tendency to 'exaggerate' problems.

Nevertheless, the feeling within Italian media is that Hamilton's draw and wider appeal is so strong that Ferrari have no choice but to support him after making the blockbuster signing earlier this year.

A recent article from La Gazzetta dello Sport read: "Ferrari will support him. It will follow him like a beacon in a storm. There is no other choice, since [John] Elkann has decided to hire the most successful driver in history, the symbol of Formula 1, investing huge sums in a venture that has significant commercial implications for the Prancing Horse.

"It follows that Hamilton's success or failure will also be the success or failure of this project."

Charles Leclerc has a 42-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton heading into next weekend's Dutch GP

Ferrari helpless in 'steep' Hamilton journey

In reality, Hamilton's maiden campaign with Ferrari has not been all that bad, especially in comparison to his later seasons with the Silver Arrows.

After 14 rounds in his final year with Mercedes, Hamilton had accumulated 150 points, whereas in 2025, he has earned 109 — not an ideal start but arguably not as devastating as it is being made out to be.

In actual fact, the high expectations surrounding Hamilton's Ferrari debut were set by his stature off the track and the impressive commercial opportunities he brought to the team, which as highlighted, leave Ferrari with no choice but to back the icon's uphill battle in 2026.

The introduction of new regulations next season could provide an ideal opportunity for Hamilton to get ahead of the pack, but Italian media have argued Ferrari will leave the fate of the champion's future at his door.

The article went on to claim: "It will be up to Lewis to prove that he still has the speed and intensity to last an entire championship, aiming for his eighth title, if Ferrari finally builds a winning car in 2026, tailored by technical director Loic Serra to the wishes of the champion.

"There is still a chance for Hamilton to delay his decline and for the Prancing Horse to win its biggest challenge, bringing the Drivers' Championship back to Maranello nineteen years after Kimi Raikkonen's triumph. The road to glory today seems as steep as Everest."

