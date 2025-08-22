Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur believes Lewis Hamilton has the tendency to 'exaggerate' his problems.

The seven-time world champion has endured a miserable maiden campaign at the Scuderia after making the switch from Mercedes during the off-season.

He has failed to find any consistency throughout 2025, and hasn't been shy in expressing his disappointment both with himself and the team.

But in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Vasseur has insisted things are not as bad as Hamilton makes out.

When asked if there was a particular aspect his driver has been struggling with, the Frenchman replied: "We solve problems step by step. They're not huge, they just look that way.

"If the braking system isn't quite how the driver would like it to be, then maybe half a tenth is lost.

"From the outside, it's often difficult to quickly identify exactly where that half a tenth is lost.

"Such a minimal time difference can ruin your whole weekend. It can be the difference between Q2 and Q3.

"Lewis sometimes exaggerates the problems he sees in the car. The team then naturally wants to react and everyone jumps on this problem."

Lewis Hamilton has yet to feature on a grand prix podium since making the move to Ferrari

Hamilton hoping for upturn in form after F1 break

Despite Vasseur's support, Hamilton has yet to score a single podium for Ferrari in 14 grand prix outings this season, and has cut a dejected figure throughout most of the campaign.

He labelled himself 'useless' following a dismal qualifying session at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this month, before suggesting the team would be better off with someone else in the seat.

That sentiment has been shared by a number of high-profile figures within the sport, who have urged him to retire before things get worse.

The 40-year-old has been enjoying some much-needed time away from the F1 spotlight in recent weeks while the sport is on its summer shutdown.

But attention will soon return to the track as the seven-time champion begins preparation for next weekend's Dutch GP at Zandvoort.

