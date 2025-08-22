F1 News Today: Verstappen stunned by team-mate admission as champion reveals major career regret

Max Verstappen was left stunned after hearing a surprise revelation from Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

➡️ READ MORE

'I got it wrong': F1 champion reveals major career regret

Related image

An F1 champion has opened up on his biggest regrets throughout his time competing in the sport, as he looks forward to a new chapter.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team change name ahead of Dutch GP

Related image

Next weekend's Dutch Grand Prix starting grid will look a little different after it was confirmed that one of the teams will be racing under a different name.

➡️ READ MORE

Stroll stays as Alonso tipped for shock Aston Martin exit

Related image

Former F1 star Johnny Herbert has tipped Aston Martin to axe Fernando Alonso from their driver lineup, rather than Lance Stroll.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 bans emails as teams given penalty threat

Related image

F1 teams have been forbidden from sending emails during the annual summer shutdown, or else face up to the prospect of receiving a costly penalty.

➡️ READ MORE

Related