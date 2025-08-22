F1 News Today: Verstappen stunned by team-mate admission as champion reveals major career regret
F1 News Today: Verstappen stunned by team-mate admission as champion reveals major career regret
Max Verstappen was left stunned after hearing a surprise revelation from Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
➡️ READ MORE
'I got it wrong': F1 champion reveals major career regret
An F1 champion has opened up on his biggest regrets throughout his time competing in the sport, as he looks forward to a new chapter.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team change name ahead of Dutch GP
Next weekend's Dutch Grand Prix starting grid will look a little different after it was confirmed that one of the teams will be racing under a different name.
➡️ READ MORE
Stroll stays as Alonso tipped for shock Aston Martin exit
Former F1 star Johnny Herbert has tipped Aston Martin to axe Fernando Alonso from their driver lineup, rather than Lance Stroll.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 bans emails as teams given penalty threat
F1 teams have been forbidden from sending emails during the annual summer shutdown, or else face up to the prospect of receiving a costly penalty.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
Ford all set to launch Red Bull takeover
- 19 minutes ago
Hamilton shock as '90% of Ferrari didn't want him'
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen stunned by team-mate admission as champion reveals major career regret
- 2 hours ago
F1 star says 'yes' to SPACE trip
- Yesterday 22:56
Carlos Sainz stages 'rescue' in summer break incident
- Yesterday 21:56
Bottas admits 'madness' in new challenge announcement
- Yesterday 21:15
Most read
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 News Today: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge
- 5 august
F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder
- 10 august