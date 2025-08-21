close global

Max Verstappen stunned after shock Yuki Tsunoda admission

Kevin McKenna
Max Verstappen was left stunned after hearing a surprise revelation from Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

The four-time drivers' champion was put under the spotlight by Tsunoda during a light-hearted question-and-answer session on all things F1, and demonstrated his elite knowledge by getting the majority spot on.

Included amongst the topics covered asked throwbacks to classic team radio exchanges and iconic driver pairings, but it was a question regarding one of the sport's all-time greats that caused the Dutchman to almost spit out his drink.

He correctly identified Juan Manuel Fangio as the racer who had won the most drivers' titles with different teams (Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari), before Tsunoda made a shock admission.

"I barely even know his name," said the Japanese driver on the team's YouTube channel.

Argentine Fangio held a host of F1 records until his retirement in 1958, and his tally of five world championship triumphs has been bettered by only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Juan Manuel Fangio won five world drivers' titles in the 1950s
Red Bull pair target big improvement

Both Verstappen and Tsunoda appeared to be in a relaxed mood throughout the clip, despite their respective struggles on the track of late.

Verstappen has celebrated just two wins all season, and looks destined to hand over his F1 crown to either Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris before the end of the year.

The Dutchman is at enjoying life away from racing following the birth of his daughter Lily earlier this year, and recently admitted his priorities have since shifted.

Tsunoda, meanwhile, is fighting for his Red Bull future having endured a nightmare campaign since taking over from Liam Lawson after just two grands prix.

The 25-year-old has accumulated just seven points in 12 outings, the last of which came at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix back in May.

