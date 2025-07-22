F1 chief issues Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull future update

Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe has revealed that he asked Red Bull for clarification on Yuki Tsunoda's future with the F1 team at the British Grand Prix.

Tsunoda joined Red Bull in March having had four full seasons with the team's junior outfit Racing Bulls, but he has only scored seven points from 10 races with the main team.

This has led to speculation about his future, particularly as Liam Lawson was axed after just two races earlier this year, and Tsunoda's old team-mate Isack Hadjar is putting in some mightily impressive performances for Racing Bulls.

On top of this, the Milton Keynes-based outfit are experiencing some turmoil at the moment, with long-serving team principal Christian Horner axed from his role after 20 years, and Tsunoda's old boss Laurent Mekies has replaced him for the second half of the season.

2025 is the last season of the Honda Racing-Red Bull partnership, with Red Bull instead producing their own power units from 2026 in partnership with Ford.

Japanese car manufacturer Honda have always backed Red Bull having Tsunoda in one of their seats, due to him being the first Japanese racer in the sport since Kamui Kobayashi.

Now, Watanabe has revealed that Tsunoda will remain in the seat until the end of the 2025 season, despite his poor form.

Speaking to Japanese publication AS, Watanabe said: "First of all, there was no talk of a move during the summer break.

"In discussions with Red Bull in March, we agreed on Yuki’s transfer to Red Bull, saying: 'Just because his performance is a bit poor, we won’t start discussing the transfer right away, but we will take a long-term view.'

Yuki Tsunoda replaced Liam Lawson back in March

"So I don’t think he will be sold during the summer break. I know there are various rumours, but I confirmed with the team at Silverstone, where the British Grand Prix took place, and I would like to clarify that, fundamentally, Yuki will race for Red Bull until the end of this season."

Red Bull's 2025 struggles

Tsunoda replaced Lawson after just two races due to Lawson's dismal performances. But the fact is, Tsunoda has not fared much better.

Max Verstappen has scored 165 of Red Bull's 172 points so far in 2025, and Tsunoda's performances have contributed to Red Bull sitting down in fourth in the constructors' championship.

However, both Watanabe and Helmut Marko's comments in recent weeks suggest he is definitely staying until the end of the season, but beyond that is a bit of an uncertainty.

Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes, which would make Tsunoda more of an attractive prospect for Red Bull if they don't want to have to bed in two new drivers in a season that is going to be so crucial for their new era.

On the other hand, Hadjar is surely due a promotion after his brilliant rookie season, and Lawson has managed to regain some confidence since his demotion back in March.

