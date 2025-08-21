F1 News Today: Hamilton contract 'problem' admitted as Red Bull in shock plan change
F1 News Today: Hamilton contract 'problem' admitted as Red Bull in shock plan change
An F1 team boss has revealed the difficulties of negotiating contracts with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
Red Bull shock after Ford announce change of plan over 2026 deal
Ford has confirmed there has been a change of plan regarding the company's partnership with Red Bull.
Sauber F1 issue statement after sponsor criticism over streamer death
Sauber F1 team have released an official statement regarding the death of Kick streamer Jean Pormanove.
Verstappen's sneaky advantage over F1 rivals revealed
A former ally of Max Verstappen has opened up on the F1 world champion's relentless desire to uncover any potential advantage over his rivals.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix to be shown for FREE
F1 fans have been given a huge boost ahead of the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix after it was confirmed the entire weekend will be broadcast for free.
Hamilton reveals movie voice actor for dog Roscoe
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has named his ideal candidate to voice his dog Roscoe in a movie.
