Ford has confirmed there has been a change of plan regarding the company's partnership with Red Bull.

The manufacturer will make their return to the sport in 2026, three years after announcing they would play a part in the construction of the F1 team's power unit ahead of the introduction of sweeping engine regulation changes.

Despite their involvement previously being restricted to development of the electrical component, Ford Motorsport director Mark Rushbrook has revealed that the company have taken on additional responsibilities.

Speaking to Motorsport aktuell via AMuS, he said: "Initially, we weren't really interested in working on the combustion engine, but now we're doing it because we obviously still have a lot to learn in this area.

"We're primarily helping with the production of parts. So now we're working on almost the entire car, and also on the operational side.

"We wanted to learn about electrification: battery cell chemistry, motors, inverters, calibration, control, and how everything interacts with the combustion engine.

"We wanted to learn about optimising fuel efficiency."

Ford Motorsport director Mark Rushbrook is excited about what is to come next season

Ford 'lucky' to team up with Red Bull

On the company's decision to come back to the top tier of motorsport after more than two decades away, the American said: "There were many reasons why we wanted to return to Formula 1: the new regulations, the sport's commitment to carbon neutrality, the new fuels, the popularity of the sport.

"We were quite lucky with our timing with Red Bull. They had just decided to develop their own powertrain for 2026.

"It was still a very early stage, but even then they realised that resources were limited, even for a major Formula 1 team, especially since Milton Keynes had never developed its own engine before."

Red Bull are undergoing a period of transition following the shock sacking of team principal Christian Horner earlier this summer.

And while star driver Max Verstappen has confirmed he will be staying put in 2026 following months of speculation over his future, it remains to be seen who will line up alongside the four-time champion given the struggles endured by his current partner, Yuki Tsunoda.

