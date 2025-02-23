Ford confirm BOMBSHELL F1 team takeover plan

Ford have revealed their desire to take over a Formula 1 team prior to their partnership announcement with Red Bull.

The American manufacturer will partner Red Bull in 2026, as the Milton-Keynes based squad prepare to produce their own power units from next year.

Ford last participated in F1 in 2004 where they supplied engines to Jordan as well as running the Jaguar outfit - prior to their Red Bull boyout - and the team have enjoyed championship success throughout F1’s long history.

The manufacturer’s first championship win came with Graham Hill and Lotus in 1968, and have earned a total of 10 constructors’ tiles and 13 drivers’ championships, making them the third most successful engine manufacturer in the sport’s history.

Ford reveal F1 team takeover plans

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Ford’s global director Mark Rushbrook revealed that before their partnership with Red Bull they were contemplating a full takeover of a F1 team rather than joining as a partner.

"Before we had this deal with Red Bull, there were a lot of discussions going on," Rushbrook said.

"Some Formula 1 teams approached us, and we approached some teams as well. We needed to understand the landscape and the different ways to get into the sport.

"We even looked at ‘Okay, should we buy a team ourselves?’ I think we demonstrated by what this team has become, what used to be Jackie Stewart Racing and Jaguar, that this is not our core competency, right?

"Yes, we are in motorsports, but nowhere do we own or run a team. We always go with partners, whether it's Dick Johnson racing in Australia, Penske in NASCAR, Bob Tasca in NHRA or M-Sport in rally.

"You can go and do your own power unit entirely by yourself or you could come in as just a customer power unit, but then Ford doesn’t have anything invested into a team itself. As soon as we saw this as an opportunity, it became clear very quickly that it was the right way to go.

“This opportunity allows us to partner with what we believe is the best team in the series. We are complementary, and for us that is the right way to do it."

