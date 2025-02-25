close global

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton set for STUNNING reunion as Mercedes issue official team statement

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to be reunited with his former trainer Angela Cullen this week at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Mercedes release MAJOR statement in relation to Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mercedes have announced some stunning new plans ahead of the 2025 campaign, as they prepare for their first season without Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen reveals 2025 F1 absence plans in FIA suspension claim

Max Verstappen has revealed whether he will take an absence from the 2025 Formula 1 season after he made a tongue-in-cheek FIA suspension claim.

Mercedes drop new F1 team-mate hint in upcoming announcement

Mercedes have teased an upcoming announcement in 2025 involving their two drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Wolff reveals DAMAGING Verstappen details over Abu Dhabi 2021

Toto Wolff has revealed further knowledge concerning the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that decided the Formula 1 world championship.

Latest News

F1 Testing 2025

F1 testing 2025: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE

  • 19 minutes ago
F1 2025

FIA make GIANT race weekend change ahead of 2025 F1 season

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief Christian Horner BAFFLED over new FIA rules

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton set for STUNNING reunion as Mercedes issue official team statement

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Christian Horner Red Bull exit verdict issued as contract bombshell drops - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
F1 Social

Mercedes drop new F1 team-mate hint in upcoming announcement

  • Yesterday 22:57
