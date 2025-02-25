F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton set for STUNNING reunion as Mercedes issue official team statement

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to be reunited with his former trainer Angela Cullen this week at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes release MAJOR statement in relation to Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mercedes have announced some stunning new plans ahead of the 2025 campaign, as they prepare for their first season without Lewis Hamilton.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen reveals 2025 F1 absence plans in FIA suspension claim

Max Verstappen has revealed whether he will take an absence from the 2025 Formula 1 season after he made a tongue-in-cheek FIA suspension claim.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes drop new F1 team-mate hint in upcoming announcement

Mercedes have teased an upcoming announcement in 2025 involving their two drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff reveals DAMAGING Verstappen details over Abu Dhabi 2021

Toto Wolff has revealed further knowledge concerning the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that decided the Formula 1 world championship.

➡️ READ MORE

Related