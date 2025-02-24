Lewis Hamilton set for SENSATIONAL Angela Cullen reunion at Bahrain pre-season testing

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to be reunited with his former trainer Angela Cullen this week at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Hamilton and his new team-mate Charles Leclerc will be heading to Bahrain International Circuit to take part in the annual tests which are designed for teams and drivers to get to grips with their new machinery ahead of the first race of the year.

The upcoming season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, where both Hamilton and Leclerc will be aiming to hit the ground running and get their championship challenge off to a positive start.

Last year, Hamilton endured yet another season of struggling with his Mercedes machinery and could only manage a P7 finish in the drivers' standings, the lowest result of his career to date.

With the racing legend having now joined a new team and been handed a change of scenery ahead of the new season, there is fresh hope for Hamilton fans who yearn to see the former Mercedes star back at the top of the pack.

Lewis Hamilton waved goodbye to Mercedes following his final season with the team in 2024

After switching to Ferrari, it was announced that Hamilton's former trainer Angela Cullen would be returning to his side

Is Angela Cullen going to be in Bahrain?

Cullen was formerly Hamilton's trainer during his successful tenure at Mercedes and significantly contributed to the champion's mindset and domination of the sport that saw him achieve four of his seven driver's titles during their partnership.

The iconic duo then parted ways in March 2023, with Cullen switching to work alongside compatriot Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar.

Following Hamilton's major move to Ferrari, speculation quickly picked up momentum over a potential reunion for the pair, with confirmation of Cullen's return announced in January ahead of Hamilton's on-track debut with the Scuderia.

The famous physiotherapist was then spotted wearing Ferrari gear in the team's garage during Hamilton's running at their private testing track in Fiorano, officially confirming the reunion ahead of the 2025 season.

With the season-opener now less than three weeks away, Cullen has been pictured on F1 photographer Kym Illman's Instagram in Bahrain ahead of pre-season testing, where she will be assisting Hamilton as she reportedly resumes her full-time position at the seven-time champion's side.

