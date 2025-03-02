Hamilton handed huge Ferrari BOOST in damning Red Bull 2025 verdict

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has been handed a huge boost ahead of the 2025 season, with the seven-time world champion recently taking part in his first official timed sessions with the team.

Hamilton suggested during testing week at the Bahrain International Circuit that he was feeling the 'most positive' he had felt in a 'long time', with the 40-year-old excited for his grand prix debut with his new team.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner in X-RATED rant as Wolff endorsed to replace controversial FIA president

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals influential role in new F1 rule CHANGE

Ferrari looked strong throughout the three days of testing, with Hamilton's time on day two being the second fastest of the whole testing event, while both he and Charles Leclerc were near the top of the testing timesheets when swapping running throughout the three days.

Hamilton is hoping to once again be able to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world championship title, having suffered three dismal seasons with Mercedes following a great period of success from 2014-2020.

Lewis Hamilton is hoping to challenge for the 2025 championship

Lewis Hamilton managed to get in 162 laps across the three days of testing

Ferrari the big winners of testing?

Following pre-season testing, Hamilton has been handed a definitive verdict about his team's performance, as the Brit completed 162 laps in his new SF-25.

GPFans readers were asked to vote for which team they believe 'won' testing, with Ferrari claiming the victory with 41 per cent of the vote.

2024 constructors' champions McLaren are big favourites to challenge for both titles once again in 2025, but a shaky final day may have been what led to them receiving just 21 per cent of the vote.

Lando Norris struggled with the rear end of his car on Friday, and suffered a couple of huge moments, almost losing his new car into the barriers at one stage of the day.

Williams came third in the GPFans poll with 19 per cent of the vote, after Carlos Sainz managed to claim the fastest time of testing, and his team-mate Alex Albon also displayed strong pace on day three.

However, Red Bull have been hit with a dismal verdict, with just four per cent of fans believing they were the winners of testing, after both Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson seemingly struggled with their RB21, with the team hoping it was just teething problems.