F1 News Today: Icon reveals FURY as Wolff endorsed to replace controversial FIA president

Formula 1 PR legend Ann Bradshaw has had to deal with an array of iconic drivers during her time in the sport and in an exclusive conversation with GPFans, opened up on dealing with the stars of the paddock throughout the years.

Wolff endorsed for NEW role as FIA president

Susie Wolff has been endorsed for the role of FIA president by 1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill in a recent post he shared to social media.

Red Bull star confirms shock SPLIT as new partner revealed

A Red Bull Formula 1 star has confirmed their shock split whilst unveiling a new partnership for the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton hits back at F1 establishment in POWERFUL statement

Lewis Hamilton has hit back at the Formula 1 figures who have criticised his age and performances ahead of his switch to Ferrari in a powerful statement.

Verstappen in fresh F1 SWEARING row after extraordinary testing exchange

Max Verstappen has become embroiled in another swearing row after a risky move at pre-season testing this week.

F1 Standings

