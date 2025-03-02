F1 News Today: Icon reveals FURY as Wolff endorsed to replace controversial FIA president
F1 News Today: Icon reveals FURY as Wolff endorsed to replace controversial FIA president
Formula 1 PR legend Ann Bradshaw has had to deal with an array of iconic drivers during her time in the sport and in an exclusive conversation with GPFans, opened up on dealing with the stars of the paddock throughout the years.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff endorsed for NEW role as FIA president
Susie Wolff has been endorsed for the role of FIA president by 1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill in a recent post he shared to social media.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull star confirms shock SPLIT as new partner revealed
A Red Bull Formula 1 star has confirmed their shock split whilst unveiling a new partnership for the 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton hits back at F1 establishment in POWERFUL statement
Lewis Hamilton has hit back at the Formula 1 figures who have criticised his age and performances ahead of his switch to Ferrari in a powerful statement.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen in fresh F1 SWEARING row after extraordinary testing exchange
Max Verstappen has become embroiled in another swearing row after a risky move at pre-season testing this week.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Icon reveals FURY as Wolff endorsed to replace controversial FIA president
- 15 minutes ago
Red Bull 'SPLIT' confirmed as big money change confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Red Bull star confirms shock SPLIT as new partner revealed
- Yesterday 22:57
Wolff endorsed for NEW role as FIA president
- Yesterday 21:57
Lewis Hamilton hits back at F1 establishment in POWERFUL statement
- Yesterday 20:57
Verstappen in fresh F1 SWEARING row after extraordinary testing exchange
- Yesterday 19:57