Wolff endorsed for NEW role as FIA president

Susie Wolff has been endorsed for the role of FIA president by 1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill in a recent post he shared to social media.

The 42-year-old is currently the managing director of the F1 Academy, an all-female motorsport series which provides young women with the chance to develop their abilities in a championship support series to Formula 1.

Wolff also served as a development and test driver with Williams from 2012 until 2015, where she became the first woman to take part in a F1 race weekend in 22 years where she drove in a practice session at the 2014 British GP.

Since then, Wolff has gone on to advocate for increased female representation in motorsport, and achieved the remarkable feat of getting all 10 F1 teams on board to support a driver through the F1 Academy.

Susie Wolff has propelled the F1 Academy to success
Abbi Pulling is the reigning F1 Academy champion

Susie Wolff supported by Damon Hill for FIA presidency

In 2023, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem launched an inquiry into Wolff due to a potential conflict of interest with her role in the F1 Academy, and her husband Toto Wolff’s job as Mercedes team principal.

The decision led to backlash from all 10 F1 teams who issued statements to the FIA that they had no complaints with Susie Wolff, and she labelled the probe as ‘intimidatory and misogynistic' and has since filed a criminal complaint into the investigation.

Recently, there have been rumours from Italian publication Autosprint that the investigation was because Ben Sulayem was aware Wolff wanted to run for the role of FIA president.

These reports remain speculative and have not been approved as fact, but have nonetheless been shared widely across social media, with F1 champion Damon Hill having his say on the rumour.

Re-sharing an Instagram graphic to his stories he endorsed Wolff in the role of FIA president with the simple reasoning: “She’d be perfect.”

Formula 1 FIA Williams Susie Wolff Damon Hill F1 Academy
