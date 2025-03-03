close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton makes RETIREMENT admission as Ferrari star announces NEW chapter

Lewis Hamilton has recently unveiled his Formula 1 retirement plans, which also feature his adorable pet dog Roscoe.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton announces NEW chapter in Cullen relationship

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about Angela Cullen’s return to his team for 2025, and has announced a new chapter in their Formula 1 relationship.

➡️ READ MORE

Andretti reveals official Cadillac F1 driver signing announcement TIMELINE

Mario Andretti has named the driver who is the favourite to secure a Cadillac Formula 1 seat, alongside a timeline for when they plan to sign the racer.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton MANIA gains Vettel praise as HUGE Ferrari event unveiled

Excitement over Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari has not died down, with the champion expected to appear at a major Formula 1 event in Milan on March 6.

➡️ READ MORE

RB confirm NEW F1 role for SNUBBED driver

Laurent Mekies, the team principal of Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls, has confirmed a new role for a snubbed Formula 1 driver at the team.

➡️ READ MORE

