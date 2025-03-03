Ferrari F1 star signed to NEW ROLE as official statement released

Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has landed himself a new role, as a recent solo release is given a huge boost by his new partner.

The Monegasque driver is heading into the 2025 F1 season with a new team-mate in seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, with the pair hoping to work together to bring title success back to the most iconic team on the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton makes RETIREMENT admission as private meeting emerges amid team ditch

READ MORE: Wolff calls for F1 BAN after Verstappen swearing controversy

Leclerc himself is hoping to achieve his dream of becoming a world champion, and a victory in the standings for either driver would represent a first drivers' championship success for the team since 2007.

In addition to this, Ferrari have not won the constructors' championship since 2008, but the Scuderia came within 11 points of that achievement last season, just missing out to McLaren thanks to Leclerc and Hamilton's predecessor, Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are hoping to bring success back to Ferrari

Charles Leclerc is a talented musician off the track

READ MORE: Red Bull star confirms shock SPLIT as new partner revealed

Leclerc solo release given huge boost

Away from the track, Leclerc has landed himself a new role ahead of the 2025 season, being signed to the role of global brand ambassador with luxury Scottish whisky brand Chivas Regal.

The new partnership will also give a boost to Leclerc's music career away from the track, with the F1 star also proving himself as a talented musician.

The 27-year-old has recently released a couple of new singles titled MC24 and SIN24, with his impressive piano solos inspired by the thoughts and feelings going through his head during his time on track.

Now, Leclerc's new partnership with Chivas Regal has been confirmed in an official release to include a one-night-only pop-up piano bar in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, which will bring together the worlds of music and whisky.

READ MORE: Red Bull star confirms shock SPLIT as new partner revealed

Charles Leclerc is the new global brand ambassador of Chivas Regal

The bar will be called 'Leclerc's', with the Ferrari star set to make an appearance himself, and delighted fans will get the opportunity to try bespoke Chivas Regal x Charles Leclerc whisky cocktails.

"Success is about blending all the right notes - on and off the track," Leclerc said of his new role in an official statement.

"My craft demands time, precision, and dedication, but what truly drives me is the journey, my passions, and the moments shared along the way.

"Chivas Regal embodies this same ethos, encouraging people to find their own rhythm and celebrate every win, big or small. I'm excited to redefine success together and share this experience with fans through our partnership."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals influential role in new F1 rule CHANGE