Ferrari announce NEW partnership ahead of Hamilton arrival
Ferrari have announced a new partnership ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at the team in 2025.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion will join the legendary team on a multi-year deal, following a difficult end to his career with Mercedes.
Hamilton endured the longest win drought of his career until Silverstone this year, whilst the rest of his 2024 season has been plagued by performance woes, particularly in qualifying.
The 39-year-old has been out-qualified by his team-mate George Russell across the 2024 season, with Hamilton making a startling admission that he was no longer fast at the Qatar GP.
Ferrari announce brand new whisky deal
However, Hamilton will be hoping to arrive at Ferrari revived and ready to launch a bid for a record-breaking eighth world title.
The champion's plethora of sponsors are also rumoured to join Hamilton at Ferrari, with his presence at the team undoubtedly an incentive for new sponsorship.
Ferrari have recently announced a new partnership ahead of Hamilton's arrival, with whisky brand Chivas regal.
“Chivas Regal, the original luxury Scotch whisky, has teamed up with Scuderia Ferrari HP to celebrate the team’s passionate and loyal fanbase – the Tifosi – with the ‘Tifosi Tartan’,” the statement read.
“The luxe limited-edition unisex kilts, hand-crafted by expert kilt designers, Kinloch Anderson, were revealed today, ahead of the end of the Formula 1 season this weekend in Abu Dhabi.
“The ‘Tifosi Tartan’ is the perfect blend of Chivas Regal’s Scottish heritage and is dedicated to an important part of Scuderia Ferrari HP’s legacy – its Tifosi.
“Created using Chivas Regal’s own tartan, and with a nod to the Ferrari Rosso Corsa red, the kilt is the ultimate symbol of celebration, expression and pride – what the Tifosi are known for around the world.”
