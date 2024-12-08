FIA announce MAJOR Verstappen penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has been slammed with a 10-second penalty at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix following a dramatic first lap incident with Oscar Piastri.
The four-time world champion attempted to overtake Piastri at the first corner, however he clipped the McLaren which forced them both to spin.
Verstappen and Piastri tumbled down the order, where the McLaren star also collided with Franco Colapinto.
As a result of the incident, Verstappen was awarded a 10-second time penalty for his move on Piastri.
The Australian also received a 10-second penalty after his collision with Colapinto, in what could prove to be a major blow to McLaren's constructors' championship chances.
Can Ferrari still win the constructors'?
Despite McLaren's early loss, Lando Norris remained in P1 which kept the constructors' title within touching distance for his team.
Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz was promoted to P2 and Charles Leclerc stormed through the field to join the fight at the front for Ferrari.
Verstappen received criticism for his early move on Piastri, with Sky Sports' Martin Brundle labelling it as unnecessary.
"It's so unfair of Max wasn't it. They are not in the championship. He's won his championship," Brundle said.
"To put such a risky move, I know it's the first lap of a Grand Prix, there was a gap, Piastri would he know he would lunge like that?
"It just wasn't necessary and hasn't done Verstappen any good either."
