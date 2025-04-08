Pop icon to perform at 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Organisers of the 2025 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have announced that global pop megastar Katy Perry will be one of the headline acts set to take the stage at this year's season finale.

The 13-time Grammy-nominated singer will provide the entertainment for fans at Etihad Park as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts lineup on Sunday, December 7.

The American has sold millions of records around the world, and boasts an impressive back catalogue of songs including Firework, California Gurls and Roar.

David Powell, chief strategy & business development officer of organisers Ethara, told Time Out Abu Dhabi: “In its 17th year, Yasalam is a world-class entertainment spectacle which we take great care in curating to provide thrilling content for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fans.

"We are delighted that the first act we can announce in our 2025 After-Race Concerts line-up is global pop icon Katy Perry – her energy and electrifying performances will reflect the excitement of the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.”

Katy Perry follows in footsteps of music greats

Perry is the latest in a long line of legendary acts to have headlined the highly anticipated event, including Sir Paul McCartney, Beyonce, Aerosmith and Prince.

Three more high-profile performers will be confirmed at a later date.

While the countdown has already begun for thousands of fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the 40-year-old star in Abu Dhabi, the attention of the biggest names in F1 is firmly on this weekend's Bahrain GP.

Defending champion Max Verstappen goes into round four invigorated by a superb victory in Japan last time out which saw the Dutchman stand on the top step of the podium for the first time this year.

The result ensured he was able to close the gap to Lando Norris at the top of the standings to just one point as he finally got title defence up and running.

