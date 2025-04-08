F1 News Today: Red Bull absence confirmed as new FIA penalty threat emerges

close global

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has revealed a key absence for the team at the Japanese Grand Prix which almost cost Max Verstappen his victory.

Stewards issue warning to F1 stars over new FIA penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix

The stewards have delivered a stern warning to Formula 1 stars who continue to break pit-lane rules set out by the FIA ahead of the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen takes cheeky Norris swipe after Japanese GP victory

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has suggested that he would have done an even better job at the Japanese Grand Prix, had he have been driving Lando Norris' McLaren car.

Mercedes F1 star issues Japanese Grand Prix 'complaint'

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has reportedly complained about facilities at the Japanese Grand Prix, according to Sky F1 presenter Ted Kravitz.

Bizarre Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 'rejection' revealed

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was denied his dream picture on day one of his Ferrari Formula 1 journey, according to reports in Italian media.

F1 Standings

