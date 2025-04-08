F1 News Today: Red Bull absence confirmed as new FIA penalty threat emerges
F1 News Today: Red Bull absence confirmed as new FIA penalty threat emerges
Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has revealed a key absence for the team at the Japanese Grand Prix which almost cost Max Verstappen his victory.
➡️ READ MORE
Stewards issue warning to F1 stars over new FIA penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix
The stewards have delivered a stern warning to Formula 1 stars who continue to break pit-lane rules set out by the FIA ahead of the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen takes cheeky Norris swipe after Japanese GP victory
Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has suggested that he would have done an even better job at the Japanese Grand Prix, had he have been driving Lando Norris' McLaren car.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes F1 star issues Japanese Grand Prix 'complaint'
Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has reportedly complained about facilities at the Japanese Grand Prix, according to Sky F1 presenter Ted Kravitz.
➡️ READ MORE
Bizarre Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 'rejection' revealed
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was denied his dream picture on day one of his Ferrari Formula 1 journey, according to reports in Italian media.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Pirelli F1 chief issues statement over 'boring' Japanese Grand Prix
- 20 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull absence confirmed as new FIA penalty threat emerges
- 54 minutes ago
Sebastian Vettel reveals Max Verstappen talks
- 1 hour ago
F1 'qualifying championship' statement issued by team principal
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen bids farewell to legendary Red Bull partnership
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Recap: Another mid-season driver swap confirmed as bizarre promotion announced
- Yesterday 23:27