Stewards issue warning to F1 stars over new FIA penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix

The stewards have delivered a stern warning to Formula 1 stars who continue to break pit-lane rules set out by the FIA ahead of the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix.

It has been confirmed that new penalties could be applied this weekend, after four drivers were warned over their practice starts in Japan last time out.

That list included race winner Max Verstappen and McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who were both deemed to have cut the queue in order to initiate their practice starts, with the drivers and their respective teams being noted for a breach of sporting regulations by stewards.

And the stewards have strongly hinted that they will take more severe action if deemed necessary this weekend, should the same issue crops up again.

F1 stewards prepared to hand out heavy punishments

An official statement from the stewards shared by the FIA over Verstappen's warning in Suzuka read: "In relation to the general subject of overtaking in the pit lane, the fact that a warning was issued for the four cases this weekend is not to be taken as a precedent and the stewards note that future breaches of pit lane procedures may involve a sporting penalty."

This means that if Verstappen repeats the same behaviour in Bahrain, he could well find himself with more than just a warning come lights out on Sunday.

It was still an excellent weekend in Suzuka for the four-time world champion, who produced a stunning qualifying lap to take pole on Saturday, before converting that into a maiden victory of what has been an up-and-down campaign to date.

The Dutchman's imperious display saw him reduce the gap to championship leader Lando Norris - who finished second in Japan - to just one point.

There was some good news for Norris, however, with his team extending their advantage at the top of the constructors' standings after picking up 33 points on Sunday.

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton - who was also warned over a pit-lane infraction on Friday - came home seventh, one spot behind the man who replaced him at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli.

