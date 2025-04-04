Lewis Hamilton handed FIA punishment at Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was one of two Formula 1 drivers to be handed an FIA punishment following Friday's practice sessions at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Following an FP2 session in which Hamilton managed to beat his team-mate and put in a time good enough for fourth, it was announced that Hamilton was under investigation for allegedly failing to follow the race director's instructions.

The issue concerned a practice start that the Ferrari star conducted at the end of the pitlane, and now an official FIA document has deemed that Hamilton was in breach of the sporting regulations, by appearing to overtake cars in order to get to his practice start position.

Hamilton was given a warning, alongside his Ferrari team, while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll has also received a warning for a very similar infringement, a separate FIA document has revealed.

Another run-in with the FIA for Hamilton

Ferrari will be wanting to keep a low profile with the FIA at Suzuka after all of the attention was on them in China, following the disqualification of both Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton has suggested that the team have bounced back well from that setback, and are retaining a positive mindset despite being down in fifth in the constructors' championship with just 17 points from the opening two races.

The Brit's Ferrari career has not got off to the best of starts, accumulating just one point from his first two full-length races at the team, with only a sprint race victory giving his points tally at this stage a respectable look.

An official FIA statement on Hamilton's misdemeanour at the Japanese GP read: "Car 44 overtook several cars in the fast lane whilst traversing the working lane to the practice start area.

"The stewards heard from the team representative and reviewed the video evidence which confirmed the fact referred to above.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."

