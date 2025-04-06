Verstappen hilariously sums up Japanese Grand Prix in five words as Piastri left shocked at Suzuka

Four-time champion Max Verstappen has hilariously summed up Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix in just five words following a relatively uneventful race on track.

The Dutchman claimed his first pole position of the year at Suzuka International Circuit ahead of the final home race for Red Bull's power unit supplier, Japanese motorsport giants Honda.

So far this season, McLaren have taken an early lead in both championships, whilst Verstappen and Red Bull's struggles with the RB21 have persisted, with the Dutchman only managing a P2 and P4 finish in the two grands prix so far before bouncing back with victory at Suzuka.

Early on in Sunday's race, Verstappen and Norris battled for the lead at an unusual point, with the Red Bull losing a lead advantage after a slower pit stop than Norris' McLaren, leading to a battle that took to the grass.

Verstappen's abrupt assessment of Japanese GP tussle

The duo started at the front of the pack at the Japanese GP and also pitted on the same lap, extending their battle to the pits.

Verstappen's slightly slower pit stop resulted in Norris being released almost directly into the line of the Red Bull, with the papaya machinery aggressively pushing forward to drive alongside the RB21 whilst exiting the pits, but with not enough room for the both of them, Norris pushed onto the grass, cutting up a lot of residue into the path of a nearby camera. "It's quite an expensive lawnmower," Verstappen joked to Norris after watching back their pit-lane incident after the race.

Meanwhile, McLaren star Piastri was left flabbergasted at the lack of on-track action during his review of the brief highlights.

"Is that all that's happened - is that all the highlights?" the Aussie star questioned during the top three's gathering in the cooldown room post-race.

