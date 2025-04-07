Bizarre Hamilton Ferrari 'rejection' revealed

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was denied his dream picture on day one of his Ferrari Formula 1 journey, according to reports in Italian media.

Hamilton teamed up with the Maranello-based outfit back in January, where a number of iconic photos were released, increasing the social media hype around his transfer, and getting fans excited for the 2025 season.

His first picture as a Ferrari driver, stood outside Enzo Ferrari's house in a stylish outfit, received over 5.7 million likes on Instagram, and a plethora of posts since then have also breached the one million mark.

Now, it's been revealed that the iconic Ferrari F40 that was pictured alongside Hamilton in that famous first snap was not the car that he wanted to be there.

According to Autosprint via Corriere Della Sera, Hamilton had actually wanted a black F40 but was denied by the team, despite there being plenty of the model in that colour still in circulation.

Hamilton's first day photo

While the black F40 may have been more symbolic and partnered well with the 40-year-old's fashion choice on that day, Ferrari wanted a red F40, according to the reports.

The iconic doors and windows of the Ferrari house are coloured in Ferrari red, and the more traditional look was what Ferrari wanted to usher in a new era.

Ferrari's F40 is one of the luxury sportscar brand's most iconic road cars, and was built from 1987-1992.

It was designed to celebrate Ferrari's 40th anniversary, and is said to be the last Ferrari automobile that was personally approved by Enzo Ferrari before he passed away in 1988.

