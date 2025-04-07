Mercedes F1 star issues Japanese Grand Prix 'complaint'

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has reportedly complained about facilities at the Japanese Grand Prix, according to Sky F1 presenter Ted Kravitz.

Russell has kicked off his 2025 campaign with a promising start, not piloting his Silver Arrow to a grand prix win just yet, but instead ensuring he is tucked in among the top of the pack to secure vital points for Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

The Brackley-based squad now sit second in the team standings thanks to Russell and new team-mate Kimi Antonelli, with the British racer securing two podiums in three races so far.

The 27-year-old could only manage a P5 finish at Suzuka International Circuit for the third round of the championship, but according to Kravitz, it was an issue off the track that seemed to worry the Mercedes man more than his race result on Sunday.

What is George Russell's role in the GPDA?

Speaking on his popular Sky F1 show Ted’s Notebook, Kravitz said: "George Russell as head of the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA) has bemoaned the state of the too few paddock facilities, the loos here in Suzuka, and that the drivers have to share, there aren't enough of them.

"There's one but that's pretty much it apart from the one that's just by Aston Martin and George wants the circuits to put in more facilities for the drivers and shower facilities as well."

The Sky presenter did not clarify whether Russell had merely complained over the issue among the paddock or if he intended to raise it higher in his role as director of the GPDA.

In his director role, Russell acts as a voice for the entire grid of F1 drivers who can raise concerns and put proposals to official bodies such as the FIA over any wider concerns they may have surrounding the sport.

Earlier this year, the group went public on social media platform Instagram after the drivers raised concerns over the FIA and how they regulate the sport.

It isn't a new element however - the association was initially founded in 1961 and in today's format, Russell acts as a director along with the newly-appointed Carlos Sainz, while former F1 driver Alexander Wurz is the chairman.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris car inspection revealed as FIA make race result announcement

Related