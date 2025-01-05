Norris reveals MAJOR change in unseen Abu Dhabi footage

McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed a major change to his outlook on Formula 1 in previously unseen footage.

The 25-year-old racer uploaded his latest 'Landolog' to his YouTube channel following the 2024 season finale, revealing the triumphant race weekend for the papaya outfit from the eyes of Norris himself.

After a strong start to the weekend, Norris took to the track in Abu Dhabi leading the pack having qualified P1 for the season finale.

And, the McLaren star went on to seal the race victory, helping his team tie up their first constructors' title since 1998.

Despite an unlucky crash right off the line for his team-mate Oscar Piastri, McLaren still stormed home with enough points to beat Ferrari to the top spot and claim the constructors' crown for 2024.

Norris reveals confidence switch in candid admission

Speaking ahead of the competitive sessions in Abu Dhabi, however, Norris filmed himself discussing what could be a 'special weekend' for him and the team, reflecting on the season gone by and the changes he had made to get to the position of being able to fight for the constructors' championship.

Speaking candidly following Friday's on-track action, Norris said: "For those of you who know me I'm not a guy who's normally full of confidence,"

"For the first time, as with a couple things, for the first time, I'm confident, I'm in a good place and I'm very confident in my own ability.

"My ability to go out and perform, to qualify well, to race well, to make good decisions to help the team, to not make mistakes.

"I know I've made mine this year but I'm confident that I've learned from a lot of these things and a lot of them are crucial ones in terms of fighting for a championship."

