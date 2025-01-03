Hamilton crowned F1 champion in SHOCK result

Lewis Hamilton has been crowned the winner in a shock result in our end of year awards.

GPFans have recently been asking for your answers to a range of different 2024 categories, aiming to reward some unsung heroes of the 2024 season.

With Max Verstappen clearly having proven himself to be the best driver once again, winning the acclaim of team principals and his rival drivers following a year in which he won the drivers' title despite his team finishing third in the constructors' title, we asked fans to vote for their best non-champion driver of 2024.

Lando Norris battled Verstappen all the way in the drivers' championship, with he and team-mate Oscar Piastri claiming their maiden victories in the sport as McLaren won the constructors' title for the first time since 1998.

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix in July

Max Verstappen claimed a fourth world title in 2024

Who was the best non-champion driver in 2024?

Despite the team success for McLaren, both of their drivers were snubbed in the GPFans poll, with the answers instead providing a shock winner.

Piastri claimed just three per cent of the vote, while Norris finished second with an almighty 36 per cent of the vote.

However, it was Hamilton who was the victor in our poll, claiming 42 per cent of the vote despite suffering one of his worst ever seasons.

In his last year with Mercedes, Hamilton managed to claim two grand prix victories, banishing his win drought, but could only finish seventh in the drivers' championship, behind team-mate George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

The 39-year-old now heads off to Ferrariin the hope of challenging once more for a so far elusive eighth world championship title, with his new team-mate Charles Leclerc claiming third in our poll.

Leclerc claimed three victories in 2024, his joint-best tally, and helped Ferrari catapult themselves back into championship contention.

Leclerc received 12 per cent of the vote, while Carlos Sainz finished with four per cent, and Russell claimed three per cent of votes.

