Colossal Verstappen figure revealed as INSANE F1 2024 statistic emerges
Max Verstappen's remarkable year has been rounded off in style after a landmark 2024 figure was revealed.
The Red Bull star clinched his fourth Formula 1 world driver's title at November's Las Vegas Grand Prix, finally getting over the line after surviving a mid-season wobble.
Despite starting the campaign in blistering form, the Dutchman would at one stage go 10 races without tasting victory.
That slump allowed McLaren racer Lando Norris to emerge as an unlikely challenger to Verstappen's title, before the Brit ultimately fell short in the final stages of the year.
Red Bull star tops gaming charts
While Verstappen enjoyed individual success, the same couldn't be said of his team as a whole.
His struggles - combined with the dismal performances of Sergio Perez - opened the door for McLaren to win a first constructors' championship since 1998.
Ferrari - who will have Lewis Hamilton in their lineup in 2025 - were also able to take advantage of Red Bull's woes, finishing second in the standings.
The 27-year-old will be hoping a change of team-mate next year will be enough to get the team back on top, with Liam Lawson set to make the step up from Visa Cash App RB following Perez's dismissal.
Verstappen is currently enjoying some downtime with family over F1 break, but it won't be long before his attention turns back to the track once again as he looks to add more silverware to his collection.
And he has received a fresh boost ahead of the new season after new figures released by EA Sports revealed that his popularity remains as high as ever with gaming fans across the world.
The developer's Instagram page featured a tribute to those who raced as Verstappen in the popular video game F124 throughout the past 12 months, confirming that one million race wins were secured overall.
On top of that, over 500,000 pole positions had been taken whilst playing as the F1 champion, whilst it was also revealed that approximately 100,000 people had attempted to replicate the Dutchman's successful racing career in 'career mode'.
The post read: "From race victories to championship titles, a huge thanks to those of you who raced with @maxverstappen1 this year in #F124."
