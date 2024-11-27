Verstappen receives STUNNING team reward after championship win

Max Verstappen has received a stunning gift from Red Bull after his 2024 Formula 1 World Championship win.

The Dutchman achieved his fourth world title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, despite only finishing P5 during Saturday night’s race.

However, Verstappen only had to finish above his main championship rival, Lando Norris, to claim the title with the McLaren star unable to finish any higher than P6.

Despite losing his first chance at a world title, Norris was one of the first to offer his congratulations to the star after an intense rivalry with Verstappen throughout the season.

Max Verstappen celebrated his fourth world title in Las Vegas

Lando Norris will have to wait until 2025 for his first world title

Red Bull present Verstappen with stunning world title gift

Verstappen’s fourth world title marks a significant step for the Dutchman in the F1 history books, where he joined the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost.

Only Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton remain ahead of the Red Bull star on the most number of world titles, and at the age of 27, Verstappen still has plenty of time to chase down these accolades.

However, for now, he will focus on celebrating the astonishing achievement with Red Bull, after a difficult year both on and off track for the outfit.

The team also presented Verstappen with a stunning gift after his championship win, with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko handing it to his driver.

Verstappen received a brand new race helmet adorned in gold, with four silver stars added to the helmet to celebrate his fourth world title.

The champion is expected to wear his new helmet for the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, where Red Bull will attempt to claw back ground in the constructors’ championship - where they currently languish in third.

