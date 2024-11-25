Verstappen set for MAJOR loss after championship win

Max Verstappen is set for a major loss despite his Formula 1 championship win at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion was pushed to the end of the season by McLaren and Lando Norris, as their performance steadily eclipsed Red Bull’s throughout 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers championship DIG as FIA penalty verdict announced

WATCH: Russell wants to challenge Verstappen for the title

READ MORE: Red Bull championship bid FAILING as F1 team DEMOTED

However, a spectacular win at the Brazilian GP and consistency amid Red Bull’s performance woes has allowed Verstappen to achieve his fourth world title in what has been one of his toughest seasons yet.

The Dutchman finished P5 in Las Vegas, while Norris only managed P6, awarding Verstappen the championship as the McLaren star is instead left looking to next year for his first world title.

Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in Las Vegas

It has been a tough year for Red Bull out on track

Max Verstappen set for financial loss after F1 2024 season

Despite Verstappen’s incredible achievement, the 2024 season may contribute towards a major loss for the champion.

According to Marca, Verstappen’s total earnings at the end of the season are set to be a lot less than those in 2023.

The Red Bull star enjoyed one of the most dominant seasons in F1 history in 2023, where he achieved 19 race wins out of the 22 grands prix held.

Forbes stated that Verstappen earned €81 million (around £67 million) in 2023, earning €1.5 million per victory achieved, alongside bonuses for podiums.

However, in 2024 the champion has earned eight victories, which means he will receive €12 million in bonuses, a significant decline from last year's salary.

The report estimates that Verstappen salary at the end of the 2024 season will be €67 million (around £56 million) which, whilst it is down on last year, remains the highest salary on the grid.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

Related